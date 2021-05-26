EXO’s Lay Trends as rumors suggest he will participate in the group’s comeback, here’s everything we know 

#Yixing and "LAY IS BACK" have been trending worldwide! EXO's Lay (also known as Zhang Yixing) has been at the top of trending topics ever since rumors of him joining EXO for the comeback with “Don’t Fight The Feeling” began.

"张艺兴参与EXO回归" (Zhang Yixing Participation In EXO's Return) has surpassed 650 Million views/reads and still trending at #5 on Weibo Hot Search with over 1M discussions. pic.twitter.com/gm4Rjf8znG — EXOMinistry🌍 (@MinistryOfEXO) May 25, 2021

Is Lay still a part of EXO?

Currently EXO has nine members and are raging in popularity since their debut years, releasing hits like “Growl,” “Overdose,” and “Ko Ko Bop.” A few years after EXO’s debut, Lay launched his solo career in 2016.

He gained massive popularity, especially in China. However fans realized his promotions with the group had decreased. Lay was last seen in 2018, promoting with their song “Tempo,” with other EXO members.

Why isn’t Lay promoting with EXO?

Many EXO-Ls speculate that the strained political relationship between China and South Korea could be the reason SM Entertainment has reduced Lay’s promotions in South Korea. According to a Reddit user, Lay was appointed as a publicity ambassador by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) of Changsha. Hence, he could have limited his activities with EXO.

Many fans have also stated that due to Lay’s growing popularity in China and the current relationship between the two countries, it would be difficult for him to promote the band.

Yes. He never left Exo and will never be. He just focusing his solo for now in China and hiatus from the group bcs of political tension between China and South Korea. This is bcs he is a youth ambassador in China.#EXO @weareoneEXO @layzhang — DianaHadi ᴸ¹⁴⁸⁵ (@DianaHadi17) September 10, 2020

However, some EXO-Ls have pointed out that SM Entertainment is currently focused on promoting EXO’s members as soloists. Since Lay already has an outstanding solo career, SM Entertainment might be letting him continue down that path.

I asked my Chinese housemate about Lay (I never asked her before) and she said he is really ‘beliebt’ (popular & liked) in China. Most her friends are his fans😂

She asked me how do I know Lay, so I told her that I like EXO, then she said she’s Kris’ fan🥺@weareoneEXO @layzhang — aj | ia (@jinjjapcy) November 28, 2020

Will Lay be joining EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling”

According to Zhang Yixing Bar (also known as XingPark), one of his largest fan bases in China, Lay will be joining EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling.” XingPark is currently verified on Weibo as his official fan club, sparking a response from fans that it could be true.

On May 26, 7pm, the group’s staff will be releasing comeback teasers for Zhang Yixing, however, given the current situation with the pandemic, he will not be able to go to Korea during the comeback period.

@XingPark has officially posted that yixing will be joining the EXO comeback this time. His teaser will be released at 11:00 pm tonight. however, yixing will not be in korea due to the pandemic. @layzhang pic.twitter.com/2bDZH7mssW — CEO YIXING🧬 (@zyxgbc) May 25, 2021

Fans react to rumors about Lay joining EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling”

Seeing the smallest bit of hope, EXO-Ls have been talking about Lay’s return and EXO's comeback on various social media sites.

Im telling y’all ! EXO IS NINE ! LAY IS BACK !

EXO Best boys ! we miss you yixing ! #LayZhang pic.twitter.com/1ahXQFJfal — Soo Eri 安卡 ( From Hiatus/Enlistment Era ) (@SooEriyaaah1485) May 25, 2021

THAT "I'M EXO LAY" omfg YIXING IS FINALLY BACK pic.twitter.com/GRrhJEiJrL — 𝘋𝘛𝘍𝘛¹² (13 days) (@softieforsoo12) May 25, 2021

Reportedly, Lay's “Don’t Fight The Feeling” teaser date release has been changed to May 26th, at 7pm CST (8PM KST).