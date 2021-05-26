EXO’s Lay Trends as rumors suggest he will participate in the group’s comeback, here’s everything we know 

#Yixing and "LAY IS BACK" have been trending worldwide! EXO's Lay (also known as Zhang Yixing) has been at the top of trending topics ever since rumors of him joining EXO for the comeback with “Don’t Fight The Feeling” began.
Is Lay still a part of EXO?
Currently EXO has nine members and are raging in popularity since their debut years, releasing hits like “Growl,” “Overdose,” and “Ko Ko Bop.” A few years after EXO’s debut, Lay launched his solo career in 2016.
He gained massive popularity, especially in China. However fans realized his promotions with the group had decreased. Lay was last seen in 2018, promoting with their song “Tempo,” with other EXO members.
Why isn’t Lay promoting with EXO?
Many EXO-Ls speculate that the strained political relationship between China and South Korea could be the reason SM Entertainment has reduced Lay’s promotions in South Korea. According to a Reddit user, Lay was appointed as a publicity ambassador by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) of Changsha. Hence, he could have limited his activities with EXO.
Many fans have also stated that due to Lay’s growing popularity in China and the current relationship between the two countries, it would be difficult for him to promote the band.
However, some EXO-Ls have pointed out that SM Entertainment is currently focused on promoting EXO’s members as soloists. Since Lay already has an outstanding solo career, SM Entertainment might be letting him continue down that path.
Will Lay be joining EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling”
According to Zhang Yixing Bar (also known as XingPark), one of his largest fan bases in China, Lay will be joining EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling.” XingPark is currently verified on Weibo as his official fan club, sparking a response from fans that it could be true.
On May 26, 7pm, the group’s staff will be releasing comeback teasers for Zhang Yixing, however, given the current situation with the pandemic, he will not be able to go to Korea during the comeback period.
Fans react to rumors about Lay joining EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling”
Seeing the smallest bit of hope, EXO-Ls have been talking about Lay’s return and EXO's comeback on various social media sites.
Reportedly, Lay's “Don’t Fight The Feeling” teaser date release has been changed to May 26th, at 7pm CST (8PM KST).