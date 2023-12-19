Fact Check: Did Albert Einstein live in Michelle Mone's Glasgow home? Baroness threatened to sue outlet that exposed her lie

Well-known businesswoman Michelle Mone is currently trending online after making shocking claims in a viral video. The video, which was recorded in 2013, featured Mone giving a tour of her house in Glasgow and explaining the changes that were made inside the property.

While she continued introducing the different portions of the house, she said at one point:

"It was built in 1971. It's a Victorian townhouse and Einstein lived here as well."

Mone was referring to Albert Einstein in her statement and while the video has been shared frequently on various social media platforms, netizens and popular personalities have shared their reactions.

Michelle Mone threatened to sue The National after her claims were revealed to be false

Michelle Mone recorded a tour of her Glasgow house on video in 2013. It has been a long time since the video was recorded and it is currently in the headlines due to Mone's claims that Albert Einstein once lived in it.

Meanwhile, the claims have been revealed to be false by The National. The weekday newspaper also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 18, 2023. The post stated that Mone had threatened to sue the newspapers that were reporting on the PPE Medpro scandal.

Expand Tweet

The post continued by stating that The National was working on another story related to her where they recovered the Glasgow house video that was recorded in 2013.

"Albert Einstein never lived in Glasgow. So we went to her office for a response to see how she'd come to this conclusion. As soon as we asked about the claim, we were told that it was a "pathetic enquiry" and we began a lengthy back and forth by email."

Following this, Michelle Mone's team threatened the newspaper about serving a legal notice and that they were already warned about being "sued for defamation." They ended by saying that Michelle can "use the law" to get any story into the public domain with weird claims.

Michelle Mone accepts that she earned profits from the sale of PPE by her husband's company

BBC reported that PPE Medpro, which is owned by Michelle Mone's husband Doug Barrowman, was tasked with providing PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. As per The Guardian, Mone and Barrowman were implicated twice in 2020 and 2022 for lobbying for the PPE contracts and earning profits from the same.

While the investigation continues, Michelle accepted during her latest interview with BBC that she earned profits from the PPE sales. She said that it was a mistake to have lied about it for a long time and the National Crime Agency was investigating them. Mone also explained the reasons behind hiding the truth and said:

"I should have said I am involved, straight away, but I didn't want the press intrusion for my family. My family have gone through hell with the media over my career, and I didn't want another big hoo-ha."

The Sun stated that Doug and Michelle tied the knot in November 2020. The two are the parents of three children and like his wife, Doug has also been a successful businessman.