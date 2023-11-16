 Fact Check: Is Phil from Modern Family alive? Ty Burrell death speculation sparks fan concern as reunion photo goes viral

Three years after Modern Family aired the series finale, the cast of the hit sitcom reunited for the first time on Wednesday, November 14, to the delight of fans across the world. The images of the reunion shared by actress Sofia Vergara on social media went viral online, amassing several hundred thousand views in a span of a few hours.

However, a vital cast member, Ty Burrell, aka Phil Dunphy’s, absence from the reunion raised concerns after the cast held up a picture featuring the actor in photos posted on Instagram.

The images that showed actress Ariel Winter holding up a picture of Ty Burrell led some fans to believe that the actor was deceased. Concerns intensified after most of the cast was seen wearing black, which gave some fans the impression that they were in mourning.

Expand Tweet

However, there is no merit to the speculation online suggesting Ty Burell is dead. Ty Burrell, who is very much alive, appears to have simply missed the reunion. The cast of Modern Family decided to include him in their gathering by posing alongside his picture.

Modern Family actor Ty Burell is alive

Recently, a reunion photo featuring the cast of Modern Family sans Ty Burrell sparked concerns online after actress Ariel Winter, was seen holding a framed picture of the actor, who was noticeably absent from the gathering.

The concerns were amplified after the picture was posted alongside a video on actress Sofia Vergara’s Instagram account that showed a photo of Ty Burrell up on the fireplace as the cast yelled out "We miss you Ty' and a loud 'I love you dad'

The series of posts sending love to Ty Burrell left fans fearing for the actor’s well-being. A social media user said:

“the way I had a heart attack because I thought Phil wasn't with us anymore.”

Reacting to the image where the Modern Family cast was seen holding a framed image of the actor, a netizen said:

“holding the pic of Phil like he’s deceased.”

Screenshot via Instagram

However, the actor is very much alive and appears to have merely missed the reunion. Clearing up the wild speculation online, a social media user said:

“For a moment I thought Ty Burrell (Phil) had passed away since they were holding up his picture as if it were a memorial. Fortunately, he's still alive. I checked. Probably just couldn't make it to the reunion.”

Expand Tweet

In addition to the concerning posts, actress Sofia Vergara also posted images posing alongside Ed O’neil, who played her husband Jay Pritchett in Modern Family.

The show Modern Family which ran for 11 seasons from 2009-2020 won twenty-two Primetime Emmy Awards including Ty Burrell taking home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017.