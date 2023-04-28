Did Eric Stonestreet play college football? Modern Family's career trajectory explored

During the 2023 NFL Draft, actor Eric Stonestreet had a thrilling moment when he was invited to join Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage alongside actress Heidi Gardner. The Emmy-winning actor then called on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on stage to carry the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

It was an exciting moment for the Kansas City native, who graduated from Kansas State. But contrary to popular belief, Stonestreet did not play college football. In a 2010 tweet, he said:

“I did not play college football. I did get a shotput and discus scholarship to a small jrcollege but hurt myself and transferred to k state.”

While he did have a gridiron career, that post confirmed that he had an athletic background. However, it was in show business that he found success.

Chiefs Superfan Eric Stonestreet is more than just Cameron Tucker

While Eric Stonestreet became famous for being Cameron Tucker in Modern Family, he already had an established career before getting that role in 2009.

He had already established his career by showcasing his improv comedy skills as Chester in the television series Dharma & Greg in 1999. From there, he went on to appear in various shows such as Malcolm in the Middle, Party of Five, Spin City, ER, and The West Wing.

Stonestreet's big break came in 2001 when he played Ronnie Litre in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, appearing in 12 episodes until 2005. He then landed minor roles in Bones, On The Lot, NCIS, Pushing Daisies, and Nip/Tuck.

However, it was his role as Cameron Tucker in Modern Family that made him a household name. Stonestreet played the character for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, earning him multiple awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2010 and 2012, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series from 2011 to 2014.

He was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Stonestreet's success in Modern Family led to many opportunities, including his voice-over work as Minimus in the animated fantasy children's television series Sofia The First from 2013 to 2018. He also hosted the reality television show The Toy Box and appeared in Domino Masters for ten episodes.

Eric Stonestreet also played the role of Ian on two episodes of American Auto this year. Aside from his television appearances, he also played roles or lent his voice in the films Bad Teacher, Identity Thief, and The Secret Life of Pets.

