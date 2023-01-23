NBC's American Auto season 2 is all set to air on the channel on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET. The show tells the story of various employees working at an automobile organization and the numerous professional challenges they face after a change in leadership.

The series stars Ana Gasteyer in one of the major roles, along with several others in pivotal supporting roles. American Auto is helmed by noted TV writer Justin Spitzer. The show's first season, which premiered in December 2021, received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

American Auto season 2 on NBC: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

NBC released the official trailer for American Auto season 2 on January 15, 2023, offering a glimpse of the various key events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The trailer opens with Katherine and the rest of the employees discussing various business aspects pertaining to Payne Motors at a meeting. Several hilarious scenes from the upcoming season have been revealed, but there are no key plot details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted tone that fans of the first season will be familiar with. Alongside the trailer, NBC has also provided an official description of season 2, which reads:

''In Season 2 of American Auto, starring Ana Gasteyer, the team at Payne Motors realizes that it’s time to turn this company around!''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect another entertaining season, replete with hilarious characters and moments that live up to the hype established by the acclaimed first season.

The second season consists of a total of 10 episodes, with a runtime of around 21 minutes each. The new installment is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

American Auto plot and cast promises another exciting new season

American Auto centers around employees working at an automobile company called Payne Motors, and showcases their challenges as they cope with the new leadership. Here's the official synopsis of the sitcom, according to NBC:

''Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars.''

The description further states,

''Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business - when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.''

The series features Ana Gasteyer as Katherine Hastings. Hired as the new CEO of Payne Motors, her lack of experience in automobiles proves to be a detriment to her professional role. Gasteyer has been brilliant throughout the first season, portraying her character's unique sense of humor and charm with stunning ease.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Harriet Dyer as Sadie Ryan, Tye White as Jack Fortin, and Jon Barinholtz as Wesley Payne, among various others.

You can watch the first episode of American Auto season 2 on NBC on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

