Fact Check: Is The Chris Christie buffet video real? Donald Trump Truth Social post debunked

A video of American politician Chris Christie seemingly announcing his 2024 presidential campaign at a buffet, shared by Donald Trump, has been making rounds on the internet. On June 7, the 76-year-old former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and ridiculed the former governor of New Jersey after he attacked Ivanka Trump at his 2024 campaign launch.

The video, created by Twitter users @drefanzor and @NautPoso, shows Chris Christie being edited to make it look like he was at an all-you-can-eat-buffet holding a plate full of food.

The edited video came just hours after the former president took a dig at Christie's weight on his social media platform. After he recently launched his presidential campaign in New Hampshire.

Trump mocked Christie's weight and sarcastically asked if the latter has a "psychological problem with SIZE?”

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post mocking Chris Christie's weight. (Photo via @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial)

“Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about.”

He also called Chris Christie's speech "boring" and "hard to watch."

Chris Christie slammed Donald Trump for mocking his weight

After Donald Trump's edited video of Chris Christie announcing his presidential campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet went viral, the latter slammed him for being "juvenile."

On June 7, Christie appeared on CNN after announcing his presidential bid a night earlier in Manchester, New Hampshire, and addressed the video shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social.

"It’s so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby.”

In recent days, Christe has been the subject of numerous weight-related jokes from media outlets including Newsmax and Fox. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and network anchor John Roberts joined in on the ridicule, with Roberts commenting that the former governor could consume "a lot of milkshake" due to his physical build.

This is not the first time Trump has made fun of Christie's weight. When Christie dropped out of the 2016 Republican race, he was the first big-name Republican to back Trump. Christie was in charge of Trump's presidential transition for a while. He was also considered for jobs like vice president and attorney general, but Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner opposed those ideas.

A former ally of the president and staunch supporter in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Christie has recently taken a sharp turn in his stance, becoming one of the president's most vocal critics.

In fact, during his recent campaign launch, he criticized Trump and said:

“A lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog is not a leader. The person I am talking about who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault is Donald Trump.”

In 2022, Donald Trump shared a meme of Chris Christie at a buffet and captioned it stating the politician was "trying to console himself" at a "Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening."

Poll : 0 votes