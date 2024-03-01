Fact Check: Is The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel based on Megan Thee Stallion? 

The recently released trailer for the upcoming Alvin Gray movie The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel has led to a range of speculation on the internet. As the title may also suggest, the movie, ever since it saw the release of its poster back in December 2023, has led to some logical and obvious comparisons to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and her fellow artist Tory Lanez.

In the still ongoing lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion testified to a harrowing experience and claimed that Lanez had shot her foot, back in 2020. The rapper had claimed that Lanez then offered a sum of $1 million in order to keep her ‘quiet,’ although he has to date maintained that he is innocent.

Charged with possession of a firearm and assault, the extent of punishment Lanez will face is expected to be determined in due time. Regardless, The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel has led to speculation that it is based on the unique incident and the resulting lawsuit, something which had not been confirmed until recently.

Now, according to an interview with Alvin Gray, it is clear that The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel is indeed based on the real story, as Gray explained how his intention was not to ‘insult’ Megan Thee Stallion.

The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel is indeed based on Megan Thee Stallion

While the legal proceedings are still ongoing, the two sides have both maintained their sides of the story. There is still a considerable lack of clarity with regard to what actually happened, during the night the incident took place. Megan Thee Stallion had claimed that she was traveling along with Lanez and her manager in a car but had no idea that her fellow rapper was carrying a firearm.

The unique story has led to a reel-life representation of it, with Gray claiming that he had no intention of poking fun at the rapper, or the incident at all:

“I did not poke fun at that woman [Megan]. I want you to understand this movie is not poking fun at domestic violence or anyone getting hurt or anyone getting shot. If you truly are a fan of mine, you know I don’t even get down like that.”

While there is still considerable doubt among social media users regarding whether the movie is actually based on the incident, Gray all but confirmed the speculation that it is indeed based on Megan Thee Stallion:

“I was intrigued by that whole thing. Because — this is my opinion, personally — a lot of things didn’t make sense. Guilty, not guilty, whatever the case may be, certain things just didn’t make sense to me which is intriguing. That’s how I am as a filmmaker.”

Hence, rather than being focused on the case itself, Alvin Gray was simply amused by various details surrounding the incident related to Megan Thee Stallion. In what is expected to be a light take on the matter, Gray’s The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel will cover the nonsensical elements of the case.

Set to be released on the Tubi platforms, fans of all the parties involved are bound to be amused and will be itching to watch it.