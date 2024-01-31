"Was defending nerds in high school": Megan Thee Stallion High School pictures go viral amid raging Nicki Minaj feud  

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is once again trending on social media platforms after her image from a high school yearbook of an alleged classmate went viral. It was meant as a response to a photoshopped image of the Hiss singer that has been circulating online recently, amidst Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj.

The classmate with the X handle @Quinveer shared a smiling image of Stallion wearing an orange top and posing sideways from a yearbook, underneath which was written, “sophomore class favorites.” Here’s how the post was captioned.

"I went to high school with her and no she didn't look like that, she's always been naturally gorgeous. Big smile but not no big nose quit lying on her like that," @Quinveer wrote on X.

She also mentioned in a second tweet how Stallion was always “NICE” to everyone and was quite popular in high school.

While the user has ever since limited the viewership of her posts, Megan Thee Stallion’s fans took screengrabs of the tweet, which has now garnered enough traction online. In this regard, here’s how an X user defended the Cobra rapper.

“If I went to high school with Megan Thee Stallion, we would’ve been best friends”: Internet reacts to the Hiss rapper’s viral high school photo

One of Megan Thee Stallion’s old peers from high school with the X handle @Quinveer recently shared a picture of the rapper from her yearbook and mentioned how she was “always naturally gorgeous” and had a “big smile.”

Her post was a response to a photoshopped image of the rapper with a “big nose” which had been circulating online for the last few days, amid her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj.

"Haha I wish I knew her like a friend but EVERYONE DID KNOW HER because she was so popular. She got voted class favorite not once but TWICE bc of how NICE she was to everyone she ever met and she was in allll kinds of clubs and sports. mind you our grad class had 900 kids in it,” the classmate added.

While the original posts from @Quinveer now have limited viewership, fans of the Suga rapper circulated her high school photo and the message from her peer across social media. Later, it became viral when Megan Thee Stallion’s fan account @MegansStats reposted it.

Here are some of the reactions to the Fever singer’s viral high school picture, with most people sharing their love for her and others showing no surprise by what her peer had to say.

So far, Megan Thee Stallion has not commented on her former classmate’s posts and positive messages for her.

It is noteworthy that Stallion has been dominating the news since January 26, when she released her latest single Hiss. While it wasn’t officially tagged as a diss track, fans of Nicki Minaj alleged that it was directed at her, taking a dig at her previously convicted s*x offender husband Kenneth Petty, by mentioning “Megan’s Law” in the track’s lyrics.

Nicki Minaj went on to slam her back via Instagram Live calling Stallion a “bullet fragment foot b*tch” who was “lying on her dead mama.” Later, Minaj released her official response via the diss track Big Foot, mocking her height while also taking a dig at her shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. To date, Stallion has been silent on the matter.