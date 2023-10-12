“They squashed the fake beef”: Fans gush as Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift’ Eras Tour film premiere in Los Angeles 

Taylor Swift premiered her highly anticipated Eras Tour film, titled TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, on October 11, 2023, at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, to a packed audience of celebrities. Among the attendees was Beyonce, who has been friendly with Swift throughout her career, with the latter posting an Instagram clip showing the two of them together and stating:

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence... She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

The duo's interaction at the film premiere has since gone viral, with fans gushing at the moment between the two, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Beyonce and Taylor Swift's interaction at "The Eras Tour" film premiere

Fans and netizens alike were quick to react to the interaction between Beyonce and Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour concert film premier, taking to social media, especially Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many of the tweets were intended to counter the rivalry and competition between the fan bases of the two singers, pointing out that since the two were clearly friends with one another, there was no need for the rivalry.

Some went as far as to state that the duo was trolling their fans, who showed bias and dislike for the other singer. Others merely took pleasure in the connection between the two, expressing their joy by sharing pictures of them and pointing out their previous red-carpet interactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The duo's comparison among their fans, as well as the wider audience of the industry, has been a sign of the larger issues within the music world. As a Miami University professor explained to Today in an exclusive report on October 2, 2023, the rivalry that is perceived is mainly due to the gendered bias of the 'exceptional woman' within a patriarchal society:

"...And yes, we have this woman and she's exceptional, but instead of allowing her and those who come behind her (into) this conversation about genius and paradigm shifting cultural expression, they use that exceptional woman to say, 'Look, we've got one.' It's like tokenism."

UCLA Music Professor Catherine Provenzano supports the argument, stating in the same report:

"I think we still are in this place where the country can't quite make sense of women with power. These two performers that are so singular, and incredibly powerful right now...their shows are getting all this attention that for that to be happening simultaneously just almost doesn't compute with the culture right now."

The Eras Tour Film was shot from Taylor Swift's performances on her tour of the same name at the Sofi Stadium in early August and features 2 hours and 48 minutes of the three-hour tour performances. The film is rated PG-13 and will be shown in 90 countries, according to the singer.