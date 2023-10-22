 “Family cooking family”: Michael Irvin calling out his son, Tut Tarantino for lying in his raps on live TV sparks wild reactions online

Michael Irvin recently took to live TV to expose his son's lies. During an interview with Undisputed on October 19, 2023, the former ESPN broadcaster took his son, Tut Tarantino, to talk about his rap lyrics about living in the hood and being poor,

"I got a son. He raps. His rap name is Tut Tarantino. If you ever listen to some of his raps, I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Where does this come from son? You grew up in a gated community your whole life."

The former commentator continued,

"But he’s rapping my life because romanticize and fantasize that old thug life, ghetto life and all that stuff. When we used to work to get away from it, we’ve now somehow gotten to a place we’re running back towards it,”

The live broadcast has since then become viral, sparking wild reactions online, as exemplified by the tweets below:

Netizens react to Michael Irvin's live expose of his son

Netizens reacted quickly to Michael Irvin's exposure of his son Tuk Tarantino, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings. Many were amused by the life exposure and said it by posting emojis and memes.

Some memes focused on Michael Irvin's reaction to his son Tuk Tarantino's lyrics, while others attempted to extrapolate Tarantino's response to his father's expose on live TV.

Notably, this is not the first time Irving had such an adverse reaction to his son's lyrics. On October 29, 2019, the former commentator made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, where he similarly called out his son,

"He raps about some of the hardest stuff in the world. I say to him, 'Son, you grew up in a 20,000 square foot. gated community! Where does this stuff come from?. I worked hard to get you out of this, and you're rapping right back to it."

Tut Tarantino's music videos feature frequent references to the hood, ghettos, guns, drugs, and the crime culture and have been minor successes on the internet, with an average of forty thousand views on the internet.

More about Michael Irvin and his career

Michael Irvin was born on March 5, 1966, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the third youngest child in a family with seventeen children. He started his career playing for his high school, St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Subsequently, he played with the Miami Hurricanes, setting records for carrier and touchdown receptions, respectively. The player remained with the Hurricanes for three years before moving to the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Irvin remained with the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons before an injury from a tackle ended his time on the field. After his injury, he joined ESPN as a commentator, a role he has remained in since 2009 until he was suspended for alleged misconduct this year.