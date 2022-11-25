Create

Fans celebrate on Twitter as VERIVERY achieves 1st music show win with 'Tap Tap'

By Avani Acharya
Modified Nov 25, 2022 08:25 AM IST
VERIVERY after their first Music show win at MBC
VERIVERY after their first Music show win at MBC's Show Champion. (Image via Twitter/@showchampion1)

Rising K-pop boy group VERIVERY bagged their first music show win on MBC's Show Champion for their song Tap Tap on November 23, 2022.

After being nominated alongside Lim Young Woong's Polaroid, Secret Number's Tap, Oh My Girl YooA's Selfish, and DRIPPIN's The One, Tap Tap was named the Champion Song.

youtube-cover

Members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin got teary-eyed as they thanked their fans for the win. The group saw their first win four years after their debut in 2019.

Trying his best to hold back tears, the group's leader Dongheon said:

"I really thought I wouldn’t cry, but tears do come out. I am so grateful to be able to receive love from so many people. VERIVERY will continue to do its best in the future. I love you so much.”

Noting that it has been 1415 days since their debut, Yongseung expressed his gratitude to the fans. He was joined by Kyehyun, who also thanked the staff for helping the group on their journey.

[VE:HIND] 베리베리 'Tap Tap' 쇼챔피언 1위 비하인드[VE:HIND] VERIVERY Behind the Scenes of 'Tap Tap' Show Champion Winyoutu.be/PfwvG-Cr6-otv.naver.com/v/31051779#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR#Liminality #EP_LOVE#Tap_Tap https://t.co/M6QgrGseHC

Meanwhile, Kangmin, who has been an MC on Show Champion for the past two years, was surprised to receive his first win on the same show. He said:

"I didn't know that I would receive the 1st prize on 'Show Champion'. As much as so many people have worked hard for us, we will sing hard in the future. Thank you so much VERRERS.”

#VERIVERY1STWIN trends as fans celebrate the group's special win on twitter

As soon as the results were announced, the group's fans known as VERRERS took to Twitter to celebrate the good news. They trended #VERIVERY1STWIN at No.1 in South Korea on the micro-blogging site.

Like the band members, their fans also got emotional with the band's first win and expressed pride for all the hard work the boys have put in since their debut. They also posted collages and videos depicting their 4-year long journey and said that the win was truly deserved.

Despite being overwhelmed and in tears, the idols presented stable vocals during their encore, which drew even more praise from their fans.

Congratulations Verivery for having 1st win after 3 yrs 10 mth since debut. Your guys hardworks since being trainee until now are finally repaid with 1st win. There's nothing I can say than being so proud with you guys. Verivery will always be no.1 in my heart.#VERIVERY1STWIN https://t.co/SOl2QIapJx
it’s been 1,414 days but we finally did it. we got them their first win <3#VERIVERY1STWIN #VERIVERY_1st_win #VERIVERY https://t.co/kEXHoatE2i
I'M SOBBING MY BOYSSSS!!!! YOU GUYS DESERVE THIS SO MUCH!! CONGRATULATIONS VERIVERY!! I'M SO PROUD OF YOU!!! #VERIVERY1STWIN https://t.co/2F94LraanI
Nothing is impossible if you work hard for it ♡#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VERRER#VERIVERY1STWIN https://t.co/vycLuclO0s
VERIVERY taptap encore 💜✨all are emotional, yet they delivered live stable vocals, everyone we have the bestest boys ever 🥺🥺🥺#VERIVERY #VERIVERY1STWIN https://t.co/F1YbrOUEf9
FINALLY!!! 😭😭😭 After almost 4 years of their debut, VERIVERY finally got their 1st win on Show Champion!!! Congrats VERIVERY for the 1st place..!!!!! 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉@by_verivery @the_verivery #VERIVERY1STWIN #베리베리1위 #VERIVERY #베리베리 https://t.co/R1T0RV7cTU
#VERIVERY: first win let's stay together forever. #베리베리 #VERIVERY1STWIN https://t.co/jbPJ8A0dc2

VERIVERY made their debut in 2019

The septet debuted with Ring Ring Ring in 2019 under Jellyfish Entertainment, home to popular boy-group VIXX. Their first big achievement came from G.B.T.B, the title track from their fifth mini-album FACE US in 2020.

The track, co-written and co-composed by the members, became their first song to debut at No.1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. It was followed by Get Away, in 2021, making them only the fourth K-pop boy group in history to top with more than one song after BTS, EXO, and BIGBANG.

youtube-cover

Their most recent album, Liminality – EP.LOVE, broke their own sales record while the title track, Tap Tap, did well on both domestic and foreign music sites. The music video recorded 10 million views within just a week of its release, a testament to the group's growing popularity.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...