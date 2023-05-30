Fans claim "The Weeknd really doesn’t know how to act" as The Idol receives final trailer

The Idol will not have grand carpets laid out for its arrival. The Sam Levinson show recently premiered at Cannes 2023 and has reportedly failed to impress most with its drug-filled generic premise.

The show has had a hard time convincing fans since the time it was first announced and anticipating viewers did not take well to the excessive s*x, drugs, and manipulation that was shown in the first teaser.

After its Cannes premiere, things seemed to have escalated further for the series, which already seems to have more haters than one would want.

While it initially generated some spark among a section of the fanbase with The Weeknd playing one of the lead roles, that part has also been badly hit with the recent trailers showing the unconvincing self-help guru that the pop star plays.

The new final trailer for The Idol premiered earlier today and was met with great skepticism yet again. This time, The Weeknd's acting was one of the things that fans pointed out.

With the premiere date of The Idol closer than a week, this does not seem like the perfect way to move forward for the Sam Levinson drama.

Twitter fans left unimpressed by The Idol's final trailer

Just as the show faced a backlash during its teaser, fans are yet again left unsatisfied by the new trailer for the series.

Scheduled for a premiere on MAX on June 4, 2023, The Idol is set to trace Jocelyn's (played by Lily-Rose Depp) turbulent career as she meets and bonds with a self-help guru and cult leader, Tedros (played by The Weeknd).

Once again, the gaping similarities with Euphoria, an overly s*xual premise, and the lack of great acting seem to have made this trailer much less appealing to the fans.

This has been aided by the reports about the Cannes premiere, where it was not received well by many viewers:

The Idol additionally stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria, among others.

