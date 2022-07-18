Fans praise Johnny Depp for penning heartfelt foreword to children’s book written by cancer survivor

Johnny Depp recently penned the foreword for a children's book titled Thumper's London Adventure, set to release on July 20. The book is authored by Katie Vandrilla, a cancer survivor whom the actor met on the set of his film Dark Shadows in London during her battle with leukemia in 2011.

The gesture has been praised by his fans on Twitter, who are nothing but grateful for Johnny's ardent appreciation for Katie's new book.

Katie @Deppoholic #WishGranter 5/20/18 and 9/19/11. I'm over the moon in both, but tidalwave of emotion was getting me in the @hollywoodvamps one. So thankful to be here to have the chance to thank Johnny for my @MakeAWish . Life changed. #WishKid 5/20/18 and 9/19/11. I'm over the moon in both, but tidalwave of emotion was getting me in the @hollywoodvamps one. So thankful to be here to have the chance to thank Johnny for my @MakeAWish. Life changed. #WishKid #WishGranter https://t.co/Zddt1ilk9I

Katie recently shared the news of Johnny's kind gesture towards her and stated that she is "grateful" to Depp for his foreword. The cancer survivor also urged Depp's followers to donate to charities that work for cancer patients. This is what she had to say:

"I'm grateful to Johnny Depp (and his team) for penning the foreword for "Thumper's London Adventure" (out next week on Amazon). If you do share the foreword, I'd appreciate if you keep it in context, and donate to @MakeAWish or @MakeAWishIntl if able."

What did Johnny Depp write in his special foreword, and how did his fans react?

The Fantastic Beasts actor congratulated Katie on her book and shared his best wishes with her. Johnny Depp wrote:

"For my dearest Katie, for her dear family and friends. And for all the dear children out there, and for all their dear family and friends, that need that little bit of extra care and understanding right now. Please know that you are loved and that we are thinking of you all! With all my love, my respect and my good wishes to you, always, Johnny.”

Netizens are praising the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for his lovely and heartfelt note to his fan, Katie. While some social media users are showering praise on Depp for his generosity, others are wishing Katie all the luck in the world for her new book.

nina🏴‍☠️ @ninasdepp johnny depp met cancer survivor katie vandrilla in 2011 on the set of dark shadows and he has now penned a heartfelt foreword to a children's book written by katie



“please know that you are loved and that we are thinking of you all” 🥹 johnny depp met cancer survivor katie vandrilla in 2011 on the set of dark shadows and he has now penned a heartfelt foreword to a children's book written by katie“please know that you are loved and that we are thinking of you all” 🥹 https://t.co/nP38e4rP34

Valerie Mariani @cherubgirl1968 @SPECTRE_Chief Thank you @JohnnyDeppNFT Johnny Depp, for supporting MAW and this cancer survivor! My heart and prayers go out to special cancer survivor! Xoxo @SPECTRE_Chief Thank you @JohnnyDeppNFT Johnny Depp, for supporting MAW and this cancer survivor! My heart and prayers go out to special cancer survivor! Xoxo

✨Annye 💙💛🏴‍☠️🇲🇽 @anselle_77 @SPECTRE_Chief We have to recognize the human quality of Johnny collaborating with those who need it most. My admiration and respect @SPECTRE_Chief We have to recognize the human quality of Johnny collaborating with those who need it most. My admiration and respect 💛💙✨🇲🇽

kye buchanan @BuchananKye @SPECTRE_Chief This shows what kind of heart and the wonderful personality of Johnny Depp, he deserves his fame and fortune, he also pays it forward, I just wish that all people in Johnny Depp position would be as generous, I know few that are @SPECTRE_Chief This shows what kind of heart and the wonderful personality of Johnny Depp, he deserves his fame and fortune, he also pays it forward, I just wish that all people in Johnny Depp position would be as generous, I know few that are

Mike Smith @Ecoquality2020 @SPECTRE_Chief It was recently revealed that Johnny used to take his Captain Jack Sparrow outfit with him on his travels. Just so he could make visits to children's wards, unannounced so it could be without the usual media circus @SPECTRE_Chief It was recently revealed that Johnny used to take his Captain Jack Sparrow outfit with him on his travels. Just so he could make visits to children's wards, unannounced so it could be without the usual media circus 🎪

morban @morban17 @SPECTRE_Chief A person's true nature is shown by their actions. Johnnie's actions during & after the trial has shown small acts of kindness towards others. An act 🤔, if so give that man an Emmy, Oscar & Tony 4 a stellar performance of a kind & gentle sole. But I could be wrong 🤷🏻 @SPECTRE_Chief A person's true nature is shown by their actions. Johnnie's actions during & after the trial has shown small acts of kindness towards others. An act 🤔, if so give that man an Emmy, Oscar & Tony 4 a stellar performance of a kind & gentle sole. But I could be wrong 🤷🏻

Katie, 31, is free of cancer now and works as a high school teacher in the United States. Her handle on Twitter is @Deppoholic, and she has remained an ardent Depp fan for a long time. Previously, she posted pictures with Johnny Depp while noting that meeting him had changed her life.

The actor's charitable contributions

There have been reports of Johhny Depp making several donations to children’s hospitals nationwide. On July 6, a Twitter account named Never Fear Truth NFT (non-fungible token) tweeted:

“Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $8,00,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA)."

During the defamation trial, Johnny Depp's charitable contributions came into question. While speaking on the same, the actor noted that when he donates money, he prefers maintaining anonymity because he does not feel his name being involved is "important."

Deep also stated that he prefers working behind the scenes and volunteering for charity events. Needless to say, his latest gesture has been appreciated by netizens who have been calling the actor "iconic."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far