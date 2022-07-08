Johnny Depp's cover of The Death and Resurrection Show sends fans into a frenzy

Johnny Depp has released a new single titled The Death and Resurrection Show, a cover of the 2003 titular song by English rock band Killing Joke. Depp announced the song via his Instagram account on July 7.

The artist has reunited with longtime collaborator and guitarist Jeff Beck for the song, which is likely to appear on the duo’s upcoming album, 18. The album, which has been in the works for three years, is slated to release on July 15.

The new album will also feature the duo’s covers of The Beach Boys’ Caroline, No, and The Velvet Underground’s Venus in Furs, released last month. The album also features covers of Marvin Gaye and The Everly Brothers along with an original from Depp titled, This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr.

Fans react to Johnny Depp’s release of The Death and Resurrection Show

Reacting to the surprise release of the song, Depp fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and appreciation for the studio version of The Death and Resurrection Show.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck collaborate for several concerts

On May 29, Depp appeared alongside Jeff Beck in England's Sheffield city and London. Depp and Beck performed Isolation, a rendition of the John Lennon song from 1970, as part of their 2020 collaboration. The duo also covered Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

In a statement about collaborating with Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck said:

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Last month, the duo announced the release of their upcoming album and also released an official music video for their first single, titled This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.

Speaking about Jeff Beck, Depp, in a statement, said,

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

Adding to Depp’s statement, Beck said:

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages. He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Depp first appeared at Jeff Beck’s concerts right before the verdict of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp, who started his career as a musician, co-founded the band Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. The band has now also separately announced a reunion tour with American rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires across Europe, slated for June 2023.

The band, formed in 2012, consists of various rock legends and includes Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. Hollywood Vampires had to postpone their tour earlier this year owing to COVID-19.

