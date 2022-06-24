Who is in Hollywood Vampires? Members, tour dates, tickets, and all you need to know about Johnny Depp’s band

American rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires have announced their reunion tour slated for June 2023 across Europe. The band, which was formed in 2012, consists of various rock legends and includes Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen.

The tour will kickstart on June 2023 at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, and will conclude on June 30, 2023, at Zitadelle in Mainz, Germany.

Tickets for the Hollywood Vampires Summer 2023 tour will be available starting from June 27, 2022, at 11.00 am CET via the band’s official website. Fans can also get early access to tour tickets from June 24 at 11.00 am CET via the band’s official website.

In a social media post, the band revealed the details of the tour and announced:

“The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We're coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023! Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00 am CET.”

So far, Hollywood Vampires has released two studio albums with guest appearances from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Joe Walsh, among others.

Hollywood Vampires Summer 2023 Tour dates

June 20 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

June 21 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

June 24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

June 27 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

June 28 – Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany

June 30 – Summer in the City, Mainz, Germany

Hollywood Vampires had to postpone their tour earlier this year owing to Covid-19. Canceling the summer tour dates due to travel restrictions, the band had earlier in March noted:

“We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase.”

More about Hollywood Vampires

The four-member band (Image via Instagram / @hollywood vampires)

Hollywood Vampires is an American rock supergroup formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry. The band derived its name from a drinking club formed by Cooper in 1970s. It consisted of musical bigwigs, including John Lennon and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of The Who, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees.

The band began their live performances in September 2015 at the Roxy Theatre (West Hollywood) in Los Angeles. The three members of the band were accompanied by bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Matt Sorum, rhythm guitarist Tommy Henriksen, and Bruce Witkin on keyboards and additional guitar.

Coming to the band members of the group, it features legends including Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen.

Alice Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor whose career spans over 54 years. From 1964 to 1975, Alice Cooper was a band that consisted of Furnier on vocals and harmonica, Glen Buxton on lead guitar, and Dennis Dunaway on bass guitar and background vocals.

In 1966 and 1967, the band was joined by Michael Bruce on rhythm guitar and Neal Smith on drums, respectively. The band won several accolades and released six studio albums.

However, after the band broke up, Furnier legally changed his name to Alice Cooper and started a solo career with the 1975 concept album Welcome to My Nightmare. Cooper is known for using stage illusions and props for his performances and is considered The Godfather of Shock Rock.

Alice Cooper during a performance (Image via @AliceCooper/Instagram)

Joe Perry is a founding member of the popular American rock band Aerosmith. Aside from being the founding member, Perry is the lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of the band. He also has a solo band called The Joe Perry Project. In 2001, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Aerosmith. In 2013, the musician was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tommy Henriksen is an American musician known for his work as a guitarist, bassist, and songwriter with Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, and German metal band Warlock. Henriksen has also released several albums as a solo artist. Additionally, he has also worked with various artists, including Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Halestorm, Kesha, and Daughtry.

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is known for the versatility in the roles he plays in movies. He has won various accolades, including the Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFTA awards.

The jury recently sided with Johnny Depp in the defamation trial against his former wife, Amber Heard. Meanwhile, Depp traveled to Europe to start his live performances with guitarist Jeff Beck.

Johnny Depp’s collaboration with Jeff Beck

The star recently performed live with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck. He is also set to perform with Beck across Europe with his tour set, which will conclude on July 25. The duo has also worked on a new album, 18, which is set to release in July. They have also released a single from the album named This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr, which was released on June 9.

The album will feature covers of famous songs from The Velvet Underground, Everly Brothers, and Marvin Gaye, among others.

