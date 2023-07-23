Fans reject the upcoming Travis Scott Jordan Cut The Check sneakers: "Ugliest shoes I've ever seen"

Jordan Cut The Check is the first signature sneaker model by Travis Scott and it has a unique design. While the artist has worked on various Jordan sneaker models, this will mark his very own signature model, which will feature a completely new and innovative design. However, netizens began criticizing the sneaker when they caught a glimpse of it online.

News about the Travis Scott Jordan Cut The Check sneakers surfaced online in the second week of July and netizens got the first glimpse of the shoes when the artist shared pictures of himself wearing the new pair on Instagram. Several individuals took to social media to express their views on the new pair and believe that Scott is promoting his new album Utopia with the upcoming release.

Netizens criticize Travis Scott Jordan Cut The Check (Image via Instagram)

Fans slam the upcoming Travis Scott Jordan Cut The Check sneakers

Travis Scott has recently been promoting his new songs and his upcoming sneaker model. Scott was photographed for the Utopia album, wearing his new signature shoe, the Jordan Cut the Check sneaker. The album includes the recently released song K-Pop, which also features Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

A co-branded white strap matches the new Jordan low-top sneaker's overlays, while the black base with olive reverse Nike Swooshes on the side offers contrast. Additional elements appear to include medial olive Swooshes and the Cactus Jack face logo at the heel. However, the features are tough to detect from the K-Pop music video.

Although not many details about the upcoming shoe have been released, netizens have taken to social media to criticize the sneaker and its design. According to them, this might be one of the ugliest pairs of Jordan sneakers to date. Jordan shoes are known for their robust structure and unique yet subtle designs. However, netizens believe that the new model is neither attractive nor unique. They expressed that the shoe looks like a mutation of Yeezy and Nike Dunk.

Individuals took to the comments section of @sneakernews' post about the new pair to express their thoughts on the same.

Netizens react to the upcoming pair (Image via Instagram)

Travis Scott Jordan Cut The Check sneakers are expected to release in full size on January 1, 2024, via the SNKRS app and other selected retailers. However, official information about the release of the pair is awaited.