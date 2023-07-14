Travis Scott x Jordan “Cut The Check” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Travis Scott has collaborated with Jordan Brand on several sneakers in the past, but the "Cut the Check" is his first fully original sneaker with the brand. Previous Scott and Jordan Brand sneakers created quite a buzz in the sneakerhead community and completely won the hearts of fans. Starting in 2018, the American rapper captured the whole sneaker market in collaboration with the Swoosh label.

Travis Scott's collaboration with Jordan sneakers initially involved re-inventing existing Nike sneaker models. However, the upcoming "Cut The Check" sneakers will introduce a completely new sneaker model with an innovative design and a unique color palette.

Although no official announcements have been made regarding the Travis Scott x Jordan "Cut The Check" sneakers, sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate their release in early 2024.

Travis Scott x Jordan “Cut The Check” sneakers might come in men's sizes

Jordan “Cut The Check” (Image via Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images)

Travis Scott is reportedly elevating his relationship with Jordan Brand to a new level as he prepares to release UTOPIA, his fourth studio album. When Scott wore a brand new Jordan Brand sneaker model at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Idol in May, Scott upsurged the anticipation of the new upcoming sneaker rumor.

The hype surrounding Scott's sneakers persisted even as The Idol ended with barely a whimper, and now, in July, sneakerheads have finally got a sneak-peak of the highly anticipated sneaker, the new Travis Scott x Jordan “Cut The Check”.

The rapper, who was already attracting attention with his suit ensemble and zip-up hoodie layers, was pictured wearing an unnamed pair of sneakers with a reverse Swoosh logo.

The upcoming Jordan Brand signature sneaker would build on Scott's earlier offerings from their joint ventures, expressing a combination of black and dark brown suede. Thick black waxed laces and Jumpman logos at the tongue complete the shoe's appearance. Black midsoles and off-white rubber outsoles complete the design.

Travis Scott will release the "Cut the Check" as his first original sneaker pair with Jordan, following more than a dozen collaborations with both Nike and the Jumpman, including Air Jordan 1s, SB Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1. It has the rapper's distinctive sideways Swoosh and appears to take some inspiration from the Air Jordan 5.

Other colorways of the model unveiled since Cannes look to include a forefoot strap and unique outsole branding in photos published by various sneaker news outlets.

Travis Scott has redesigned some of the most iconic shoes in Nike's history, including the Air Force 1, the Jordan 1, the Jordan 4, the Jordan 6, and the Dunk. A significant portion of his shoe fan following stems from his passion and respect for the sneaker industry.

He frequently brings back formerly popular footwear, which informs young minds and serves as a reminder for old minds. His unique designs and collaboration with Nike Air Jordans have made these sneakers popular.

The Toe Box 🇨🇦 @TheToeBox_ We will be getting more Travis Scott x Jordan collabs!



Travis Scott x Jordan “Cut the Check” sneaker is expected to drop Holiday 2023. More colourways in 2024

Many factors like unique design, classic colorways, popular Air Jordan models, and many other aspects have made the Travis Scott x Jordan collaboration an iconic milestone for sneakerheads. And with the news of an original model from the collaboration has taken fans' expectations to the peak. Stay tuned to know the official details of the upcoming "Cut the Check" sneaker.