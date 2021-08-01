Fans rejoice as Corpse Husband reaches 1 million followers on Twitch, shortly after debut stream

Faceless artist and YouTuber Corpse Husband recently created a Twitch account to stream more video games to play with friends.

Corpse Husband is best known for his recent gold single "E-girls ARE RUINING MY LIFE" and previously for his horror storytimes on YouTube. The masked streamer is also known for previously playing Among Us with popular gamers such as PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, and DisguisedToast.

On July 30th, Corpse announced that he, along with fellow streamers Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae, would be streaming on his Twitch channel the following day.

playing some games tomorrow w/ Valkyrae, Sykkuno, & Poki



gonna try streaming it aroundddd 2pm pst on Twitch if my brain lets me



could go either way idk so don't count on me streaming 100%, but whether i stream it or not i'll be playing for sure



thanks for sticking around

✨🖤 — CORPSE (@CORPSE) July 30, 2021

In an announcement on July 31st, hours after his inaugural stream on Twitch, Corpse Husband stated that he had reached one million followers on the platform.

His tweet received over fifty thousand likes and two thousand replies congratulating the streamer for his milestone accomplishment.

First Twitch stream and we hit 1M followers on Twitch, thank you so much for everything, that was fun <3 — CORPSE (@CORPSE) August 1, 2021

Fans and friends celebrate Corpse Husband's latest accomplishment

With one million followers on Twitch, Corpse now has the same number of followers as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with whom he also streamed.

Corpse Husband's follower count has made him eligible for Twitch Partner after achieving a consistent streaming schedule.

Many users commented on Corpse Husband's recent achievement on Twitch. Friend and fellow streamer Valkyrae commented:

"He's glowing, he's thriving."

Tina Kitten also commented:

"You deserve it all and more. Welcome home corpse we've been waiting for you."

Fans of the streamer began sharing memes and photos displaying their praise of Corpse Husband's Twitch accomplishment.

A user named CorpseClips stated:

"Hope twitch will be a more comforting and accommodating place for you crops! Thank you for the stream!"

Another user commented:

"Congrats on 1M Corpseeee, literally has soo much freaking fun there today and know that I will always be sending my love. You deserve the world."

You deserve it all and more :)

Welcome home corpse we’ve been waiting for you 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🖤💜🖤💜 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) August 1, 2021

HOPE TWITCH WILL BE A MORE COMFORTING AND ACCOMMODATING PLACE FOR YOU CROPS!!!!



THANK YOU FOR THE STREAM!!!! — Corpse Husband Clips 🐰 (@CorpseClips) August 1, 2021

you deserve it corpse, happy to see you thriving :D!🖤 — Ray C. (@TheRay_C) August 1, 2021

WAAAOWW CONGRATS CORPSE 🥳🥳!!!!! — leslie (@fuslie) August 1, 2021

He strikes again pic.twitter.com/tK9q3r6TIr — Brodin Plett (@brodinplett) August 1, 2021

so awesome corpse, glad you had a good time my friend 💙 — KAMAARA (@KageKamaara) August 1, 2021

WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU!!!! IT IS AN HONOR BEING ABLE TO SEE IT ENTIRELY



YOU DID AN AMAZING JOB, THE CHAT WAS SUPER RESPECTFUL AND THE MODS TOO, THANK YOU FOR BRINGING SO MUCH FUN AND A SAFE SPACE FOR PEOPLE, I HOPE YOU HAD A LOT OF FUN 💖💖💖 — ian ☽☾ (@XCATB0Y) August 1, 2021

Love how fast the night changes 💕 pic.twitter.com/FeI3gtlRsf — 🌱🐰clips (@corpseclipsy) August 1, 2021

Fans also began sharing emotes created by Twitter user telinks_art for Corpse Husband to use on his Twitch channel when the option became available.

Corpse Husband has not made any further announcement on when his next stream will be at the time of writing. Corpse Husband currently has over four million followers between his two Twitter accounts and seven million followers on YouTube.

Also read: Who is Jamie Lee Curtis' son? All about her children as "Halloween" star reveals her younger child as transgender

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen