Fans respond with hilarious memes after Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich spark dating rumors

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich were spotted at lunch together, and plenty of rumors have sparked about their relationship. The two Riverdale stars were photographed kissing, and there appears to be more than just a rumor.
Photos of the stars can be found on the Page Six website. Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich were seen grabbing a bite together in Los Angeles, and they weren't afraid to show PDA on their time out. They were seen kissing a few times and holding hands while they took a stroll around the area.
Both stars were part of the series "Riverdale," but Lucy Hale's character, Katy Keene, played more of a cameo role. Instead, she stars in her own series, also named Katy Keene, connected to Riverdale.
One of the main takeaways is that both Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich worked on CW shows, which is likely how they met each other.
Neither actor works on their respective shows now, so that may be a reason for their chance to start seeing each other. Lucy Hale is 31 years old, while Skeet Ulrich is 51, which is a considerable age gap.
Fans respond to the dating rumors between Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich on Twitter
Of course, the shows that both Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich star in have a lot of fans that love or follow them. CW as a network tends to have some fairly large fan bases based mainly on drama or teen drama.
When news broke of the possible relationship, seemingly confirmed by photographs, fans on Twitter immediately expressed jealousy and approval of the link-up between the CW actors.
However, many of the tweets were aimed at Skeet Ulrich's looks or appearances.
Many fans may want to approve and follow the relationship, but there was a critic to match any fan of the news. For some, it's hard to ignore the age difference between the pair, which is 20 years.
Twitter users expressed their concern for the age difference, and that will clearly change depending on the opinion of the person tweeting. To some, the age difference is acceptable, especially as Lucy Hale is 31.
To other fans, that age gap is too much and seems like a weird relationship. Even Gen Z was mentioned as seeing the relationship as having too much of an age difference. Regardless of opinion, it's still their relationship at the end of the day.Published 23 Feb 2021, 09:08 IST