Fans respond with hilarious memes after Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich spark dating rumors

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich were spotted at lunch together, and plenty of rumors have sparked about their relationship. The two Riverdale stars were photographed kissing, and there appears to be more than just a rumor.

Photos of the stars can be found on the Page Six website. Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich were seen grabbing a bite together in Los Angeles, and they weren't afraid to show PDA on their time out. They were seen kissing a few times and holding hands while they took a stroll around the area.

So happy for Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich pic.twitter.com/cCi8pi4QiY — Audrey Lynn ✨ Freelance Illustrator (@AudreyEstok) February 23, 2021

Both stars were part of the series "Riverdale," but Lucy Hale's character, Katy Keene, played more of a cameo role. Instead, she stars in her own series, also named Katy Keene, connected to Riverdale.

One of the main takeaways is that both Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich worked on CW shows, which is likely how they met each other.

Every thirsty women on Twitter simping for the Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich relationship pic.twitter.com/ERVOk8mRg1 — 🚨My Biggest Enemy is Me🚨 (@_P0P_A_911) February 22, 2021

Neither actor works on their respective shows now, so that may be a reason for their chance to start seeing each other. Lucy Hale is 31 years old, while Skeet Ulrich is 51, which is a considerable age gap.

Fans respond to the dating rumors between Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich on Twitter

Of course, the shows that both Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich star in have a lot of fans that love or follow them. CW as a network tends to have some fairly large fan bases based mainly on drama or teen drama.

Lucy Hale is dating Skeet Ulrich?? She’s really out here living my dream pic.twitter.com/HOi9Fx4XAQ — Sarah Bear ⁷𖧵 (@Sarah_bear815) February 22, 2021

When news broke of the possible relationship, seemingly confirmed by photographs, fans on Twitter immediately expressed jealousy and approval of the link-up between the CW actors.

However, many of the tweets were aimed at Skeet Ulrich's looks or appearances.

Lucy Hale is so lucky to be dating Skeet Ulrich. That's one fine man. pic.twitter.com/VgH3CDSlDF — Chris (@careal89) February 22, 2021

Suddenly idk if i wanna be Lucy Hale or Skeet Ulrich but... pic.twitter.com/5aUWjLryXf — Anita bonita🌻 (@hogazaparrillaa) February 22, 2021

Skeet Ulrich is fine as hell. I’d date him too, tf. Good for Lucy Hale pic.twitter.com/5QlpSRClrM — butterscotch queen (@AshleyPoitevien) February 22, 2021

Many fans may want to approve and follow the relationship, but there was a critic to match any fan of the news. For some, it's hard to ignore the age difference between the pair, which is 20 years.

People not liking Lucy Hale dating Skeet Ulrich because of the age difference.



Leonardo DiCaprio: pic.twitter.com/yb6Ng0MGad — teatime75 (@teatime75) February 22, 2021

Twitter users expressed their concern for the age difference, and that will clearly change depending on the opinion of the person tweeting. To some, the age difference is acceptable, especially as Lucy Hale is 31.

Gen Z is currently saying that 31 year old Lucy Hale is being preyed upon by dating 51 year old Skeet Ulrich. pic.twitter.com/ZrXJzXATTy — quenton in ⁴ᴷ⁶⁰ (@ROUSEYSHIRAl) February 22, 2021

Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich relationship is a 20 year age gap



People on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/5c3zi71wdi — 🍬🍭Sour🍫Candy🍭🍬 (@Re_Replay_Eh_Eh) February 22, 2021

Everyone finding out the age differences of Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich pic.twitter.com/PkytnYzQDv — 🚀Not the End of the World🌎🌋 (@venus099ll) February 22, 2021

To other fans, that age gap is too much and seems like a weird relationship. Even Gen Z was mentioned as seeing the relationship as having too much of an age difference. Regardless of opinion, it's still their relationship at the end of the day.