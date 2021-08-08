HappyCorpseDay takes over Twitter as fans share wholesome messages for Corpse Husband on his birthday

Faceless streamer Corpse Husband announced on Twitter on August 7th that he, along with Amigops Sykkuno and Valkyrae, would play "Back 4 Blood" in honor of his birthday. Corpse Husband will be 24 on August 8th.

"Haven't decided whether I will be streaming on YouTube or Twitch yet, but i'll let u know. Thank u for all the kind words/ ifeeldead/ <3"

Corpse Husband recently celebrated his gold single "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" with one million followers on his Twitch channel following his inaugural stream.

Corpse Husband is best known previously for his horror storytimes on YouTube. The anonymous YouTuber and singer gained popularity in 2020 on TikTok due to his profound voice. Corpse also played Among Us with popular gamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, DisguisedToast, and Jacksepticeye.

In early March 2021, Corpse Husband was interviewed by YouTuber Anthony Padilla and revealed how he gained his voice to be so low along with the chronic pain he faces daily. Corpse acknowledged his identity could only be anonymous for so long, and living in anonymity made tasks harder for him.

I'm gonna b streaming a little bit of Back 4 Blood w/ Amigops tomorrow for my birthday at 4pm PST



Havent decided whether I will be streaming on YouTube or Twitch yet, but i'll let u know



thank u for all the kind words

ifeeldead

<3 — CORPSE (@CORPSE) August 7, 2021

Fans celebrate Corpse Husband on Twitter

Corpse Husband's tweet has since received over 100 thousand likes and three thousand replies. Following his announcement on Twitter, '#Happycorpseday' and 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY CORPSE' began trending on Twitter's explore page.

Both trends have received over ten thousand tweets, with fans sharing their appreciation and love for Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband leads a dedicated fanbase. The best known of his fans' behavior is their collective streaming of the artist's two singles and getting his tweet on a billboard in Times Square, New York. They also sold out his merchandise sales within minutes of both releases.

Corpse Husband also released a lo-fi song on his gaming clip YouTube channel, and it has received over one million views since June 11th.

Many fans shared on Twitter fanart and selfies featuring Corpse Husband's coveted merchandise, along with heartfelt messages for the masked artist.

Corpse Husband's friend and fellow streamer Valkyrae also shared the streaming announcement in honor of Corpse's birthday.

we are celebrating Corpse's birthday tomorrow 8/8 4pm PDT with some Back4Blood with Sykkuno and Toast!! see ya then ☺️🎉 — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 7, 2021

Corpse Husband's gaming stream starts at 4:00 p.m. PST, 6:00 p.m. CST, and 7:00 p.m. EST. Currently, Corpse Husband has not announced on which platform he will be streaming on.

