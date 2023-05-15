Fans thrilled as Timothée Chalamet teases the upcoming collaboration with BLEU DE CHANEL fragrance: “This is gonna serve”

Timothée Chalamet teased a new collaboration with French luxury fashion house Chanel on May 15, 2023, on his Instagram account. He was named the new face of the Bleu de Chanel perfume by Chanel. The collab was also announced officially by Chanel on its Instagram page. Timothée Chalamet's first post about the collaboration was simply captioned, "CC X TC OTW."

As a Chanel fragrance ambassador, Chalamet follows in the footsteps of prominent Hollywood star Brad Pitt. This is not the first time Chanel has partnered with a male ambassador for new collections. The luxury brand has previously worked with Pharrell Williams on capsule collections and a unisex line.

Needless to say, the collaboration has both Chalamet and Chanel's fans jumping for joy over the news and saying that the collaboration would be a huge success. One fan even commented on Timothée Chalamet's post and wrote, "Oh this is gonna serve."

Fans excited about the upcoming Timothée Chalamet and Chanel collaboration

Timothée Chalamet and Chanel are collaborating once again and this has fans in a frenzy. The collaboration has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Chalamet's popularity as a Hollywood actor and fashion icon, combined with Chanel's reputation has created excitement about the nature of the collaboration.

Timothée Chalamet's fans love to see him in Chanel and their comments on his Instagram post are only making that clear. They are excited to see the Hollywood star in the new partnership. While some called Chalamet a "Chanel girlie," others called the collaboration a "masterpiece."

The relationship between Chalamet and Chanel is quite strong as the two have worked together multiple times in the past. The Little Women actor was even invited to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Show in Paris. He was photographed wearing a navy blue suit from the brand's Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection.

Timothée also wore a custom-made Chanel suit to the premiere of his movie, The King, at the Venice Film Festival. The suit featured a black jacket with silver buttons and matching trousers.

He wore Chanel once again during the premiere of his film Little Women in New York. At the time, he wore a sequined hoodie with a white shirt and black trousers from the brand's Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

The French brand and the actor's recent collaboration is the campaign for the brand's Bleu de Chanel fragrance, a fragrance for men. Chalamet was seen filming a Chanel Bleu advertisement in an NYC subway with film director Martin Scorsese.

