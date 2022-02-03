Fat Joe debuts Avalanche watch that costs as much as his net worth

Fat Joe, has introduced fans to his take on “Pushing P” with the debut of a watch he says is valued at $4 million.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the veteran artist was seen unveiling a piece from the folks over at Pristine Jewelers in NYC. He stated,

“Big boy came in, it’s called the Avalanche, Don’t do this to yourself guys. Four mills to the wrist. It comes with 24-hour security. This is how I’m pushing P. You don’t want this type of smoke right here. This is what I call pushing P.”

Having triggered a wave of Yeezy NSTLD memes recently, he seemingly referenced those boots, claiming he intended for that moment to serve as a precursor of sorts for the unveiling of the Avalanche. “This why I wore the boots,” he said when sharing footage of the watch. “THE AVALANCHE WAS COMING.”

Ironically, this Avalanche watch is worth as much as Fat Joe's net worth.

Who is Fat Joe and what is his net worth?

Fat Joe is a New York-born rapper and producer who has a net worth of $4 million dollars. After establishing a name for himself in the early 90s with the D.I.T.C Crew, he went on to pursue a successful solo career.

Eventually, he started his own music label called Terror Squad. Over the years, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Apart from music, he has appeared in a range of movies.

His net worth after a long career filled with feuds and lawsuits, is estimated to be $4 Million.

Why has Fat Joe been in the news lately?

The newly unveiled Pristine piece, which marks an upgrade for Joe from a previous watch from founders Ofir Ben Shimon and the Avi Davidov-funded brand, also received special attention over on the jewelers’ IG. This showered more attention towards Joe's recent purchase.

Moreover, Joe has been making frequent headline appearances of late, including in connection with his support of a law that would prohibit lyrics from being used against artists in court along with Jay-Z and many other noted rappers. He also recently made headlines with an odd-fitting pair of Yeezys. Trollers and meme makers took it upon themselves to create the craziest memes on the subject.

What do you think of Joe's new purchase - is he really "Pushing P" with it or is it another form of mid-life crisis hitting the rapper in his 50s?

Edited by Sabika