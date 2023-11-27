Fear the Walking Dead director is glad the show got a 'real ending', not a 'million different spinoffs' (Exclusive)

Fear the Walking Dead has wrapped up after eight mighty seasons of zombie-squelching glory. It is only appropriate that the show concluded under the direction of a man who has been integral to the universe: Michael Satrazemis.

Having been a part of The Walking Dead franchise for years now, Satrazemis was glad he could direct the final chapter of Fear the Walking Dead.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP, the man also highlighted how different the protagonist of the spinoff, Madison Clark was, from the universe's central figure, Rick Grimes.

Satrazemis highlighted how glad he was that Fear the Walking Dead got the end it deserved and wasn't the launching pad for countless other spinoffs. And yes, he also pitched a spinoff with a cat in the central role.

Satrazemis joked about a Fear the Walking Dead spinoff led by Skidmark the cat

The final episode of The Walking Dead, Rest in Peace, concluded with a glimpse of the spinoffs to follow - The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Satrazemis was glad that Fear the Walking Dead could end without it being a trailer for the forthcoming spinoffs:

"It’s really nice to get the feeling of what it’s like to end a show together, with all your creators and celebrate during that last episode which I felt was a proper ending. A real ending. Not sending a million spinoffs into different degrees. Concentrating on ending a story. Going back into the roots of the pilot of the show."

Of course, we had to ask if there was a Fear the Walking Dead spinoff following the finale, and which member of the cast he'd like to see appear in it. Satrazemis answered:

"I’m too embedded in the family. I feel like if I say anything everyone’s going to assume immediately. I’m going to say the cat."

He continued:

"I’m gonna go with Skidmark. Skidmark’s going to have an amazing spinoff show. It’s all subtitled in meows."

Satrazemis believes that the audience has grown up with the Fear the Walking Dead characters and so any of them could work as a standalone lead in a spinoff:

"It’s such a past history that we’re all attached to that I think any one of them can have a standalone show and bring in additional groups of characters. And we’d all watch. We’re all personally attached. We’ve grown up with all of these people."

Having directed Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead and Kim Dickens as Madison Clark in the spinoff, he highlighted their differences:

"She’s a complicated character which I think probably rings true to the apocalypse, you know. It’s hard. Rick Grimes, you know, he tried to hold on to being a pious man, to keeping everyone alive. And you saw what happened when he cracked at the seams. It was a nuclear explosion, you know. He found that one atom that echoes out and everybody’s got to run for cover."

He opined about the strength of Madison's character:

"Madison allowed herself to not crack in half. She had her spikes and did her things. So, I think each of them are very true to human nature. And I love both of them. I got to work with Andy and Kim a great deal. And, both of them are amazing and complicated characters. And also, I think both of them are versions to how we are, you know."

Michael E. Satrazemis also took us back in time in the rest of the interview to season 4 of The Walking Dead.

