Romain Levi "yelled" when he read about Melissa McBride's appearance on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Exclusive)

As deadly as the villains of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon may be on the show, they are the warmest and most personable folks in real life, which became evident when Anne Charrier (Genet) and Romain Levi (Codron) spoke to SK POP about that big season finale twist with Melissa McBride (Carol).

Charrier (jokingly) expressed how she would love to "kick the sh*t" out of Carol if their characters ever crossed paths. Levi, a Walking Dead superfan, expressed his genuine thrill at the fan-favorite character becoming a series regular.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

We asked the villains of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which character from the flagship show they'd want to see in the spinoff!

Anne Charrier had previously expressed her respect for Carol Peletier as a character on The Walking Dead. Especially how she went from being a victim of domestic violence to one of the strongest characters ever.

That said, she joked that if Carol were to show up in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, there would be consequences:

"I would kick the sh*t out of her."

It's almost impossible to believe that the jovial Charrier is the same actor plays the cold-blooded Genet in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. When asked about a potential showdown between her character and Carol's, she had this to say:

"No, I haven’t a clue. They are on different paths. They are not going the same way at all. So, I don’t know…I hope I could kick the sh*t out of her but I’m not so sure. We’ll see. I don’t know."

Romain Levi is a self-confessed superfan of The Walking Dead. When he heard about Melissa McBride's arrival on the show, he was so thrilled that he screamed aloud:

"I was so happy about that. I really yelled when I read that. Nobody told me anything about it. I was just in my bedroom, in the hotel. I was reading the script. I read that and I really yelled! WHAT?! I was shocked and really happy. It’s an amazing part of the story. Really, really happy."

Levi then went on to tell Charrier about the Caryl ship - popularized by a subset of fans who want Carol and Daryl to end up in a relationship:

"And I’ve heard that a lot of fans are calling them Caryl. Carol and Daryl. And I love it. It’s a beautiful way to express their love to each other. And I love that."

Fascinated, Charrier replied:

"Really? I didn’t know that!"

But which other actors from the original series would Levi want to see in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? The French actor couldn't and wouldn't pick a favorite:

"Wow, so many. I really love so many actors of the original show. I won’t say one name because I love them all. And what I love about all of them and it’s true is that I really felt they play from the heart you know. They play from the gut. I really, really love these actors. So, I won’t say only one. If I can see them all, I’ll be happy."

Pondering for a minute, Levi smiled and gave SK POP his answer:

"All of them."

It must be noted that AMC has confirmed that Melissa McBride would be a part of Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will be titled, The Book of Carol. In addition to being a series regular, she will also serve as Executive Producer on the show!