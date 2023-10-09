Romain Levi sheds light on the stronger & faster The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon zombies (Exclusive)

The final moments of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 are as exhilarating as they are terrifying. Far away from his near and dear ones back home, washed ashore in France, Dixon stands in an arena combating the undead in a grisly fight to the finish.

We learn that Genet, antagonist of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, has been experimenting with the undead. The newer version of the walker is stronger, faster, and terrifying. In an interview, SK POP spoke to the other villain of the show, Romain Levi, about these frightening ghastly beings.

Levi also echoes Anne Charrier's thoughts on not being the villain of the series from his character's point of view. Spoilers follow for those that have not yet watched The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5.

What's happening with the zombies in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? We asked Romain Levi!

As a big fan of The Walking Dead universe, Romain Levi was stunned and excited to find out what the future has in store:

"I was shocked. I was very happy to see what was going to happen with the zombies, you know. Because now we know what Genet is capable of and can do with the zombies to make them stronger."

Levi is of the opinion that what the zombies can do in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 is only a glimpse of what lies in store. He elaborated:

"It’s like you opened the door to the Universe of The Walking Dead. Because if you’re able to do that, what will be next you know? Maybe the zombies will become SO STRONG. I love that they opened the door to something very mysterious and scary."

Codron is in the crowd baying for Dixon's blood in the final moments of the show. His brother's killing transformed Codron into a different man, feels Levi:

"What happened to Codron with the loss of his brother, it was devastating for him. His brother was not only his brother. His brother was a part of him. And his brother was maybe the last human being he was really close to."

Codron's encounter with the zombified version of his brother transformed him into the fearsome man we see in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Romain Levi explained:

"So when he had to let his brother free, to kill him, it changed everything in Codron. So definitely he wouldn’t be the same if his brother was here with him. And I’m not sure he would be in this arena, nothing would have happened. It would have been a different story."

The Walking Dead universe is known for their fair share of villains, all of whom consider themselves to be on the side of the righteous. This is what Levi believes:

"I am not sure there is one human being in this earth who wakes up in the morning and says I am the bad guy in this world. Everybody thinks he is the good guy."

In fact, even he is unsure of how he will behave in a world overrun by the dead:

"They are at war surrounded by zombies, by awful human beings. And to tell you the truth, personally I don’t know how I would behave in a world like that. If I was surrounded by zombies and if I was with these people, what would I do to protect my family and to protect people I love. Maybe I would be a villain too."

Catch the epic conclusion to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon this coming Sunday on AMC. Stay tuned for more content from the series only on SK POP.