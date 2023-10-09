"One of the strongest feminine characters" - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon star Anne Charrier loves Carol and Daryl's bond (Exclusive)

She may be the central villain in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon but Anne Charrier (Genet), was just as thrilled as the rest of the fandom when Daryl connected with Carol (Melissa McBride) over the radio!

In an interview with SK POP to discuss the events that transpired in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5, the veteran French actress even spoke about her own character's motivations. In her perspective, as is the case with so many villains, Genet does not believe she's doing the wrong thing.

Read on to find out why her character is the way it is.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead for episode 5 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Anne Charrier weighs in on the intense scene between Laurent & Genet in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5

Episode 5 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is a glimpse of how the fan-favorite character washes up ashore in France. In a flashback, many a mile from home, Daryl (Norman Reedus) connects with Carol (Melissa McBride) on the radio in a scene that is guaranteed to thrill many fans, especially since the AMC spinoff was originally a Carol and Daryl series, until it became just the story of the latter.

Many fans did not take too kindly to the change, making their voices heard on social media. Little did they know that a Carol and Daryl radio conversation would be a part of the episode.

Speaking to SK POP, Charrier stated the following about the character of Carol Peletier:

"She has gone through so many things. And she has her own will you know. Nobody’s going to make her think of another way than the one she thinks is right, you know. Imagining that they can meet again and the friendship is still there, I love it, I just love it."

The bond that Daryl Dixon shares with Peletier has been one of the more wholesome parts of this grisly universe. Charrier added the following:

"I love that friendship. I love many characters in The Walking Dead but Carol’s character is one of the strongest feminine characters in the history of TV. We discover a woman completely traumatized by her husband in the first season. Just crying the whole time. And we see her in Season 11 just so strong."

Young Louis Puech Scigliuzzi plays Laurent, a special child who is deemed the messiah by many in France. Someone who is destined to lead mankind into salvation again. When Laurent meets Genet, he states that her heart is broken. A comment she does not take kindly to.

Charrier spoke about the scene as well:

"I’d say she is like any character of that universe. She has been through so many terrible things because of the apocalypse. Because of the way the world turned. She’s just completely broken inside. So, I know what happened to her because I’ve done my job as an actor. I built up the scenario with what I was given. But she’s traumatized. Like another character in that history."

Like every other villain in the universe, Charrier does not believe that her character is villainous:

"Completely. I think Genet is doing all that because she believes she has a task. She can change the way things are going, you know. And she can make the world a better place. I know this sounds terrible knowing what she does. But I think she really believes it."

Watch the season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon next Sunday at 9 pm ET on AMC. Tell us whether you think Carol will eventually show up in the series in the comments section below!