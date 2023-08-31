"France is at war" - Romain Levi previews The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon 

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continues the story of the titular fan-favorite character after the conclusion of the iconic series following 11 legendary seasons. This time around, the crossbow-wielding zombie killer washes ashore in France, to face a brand new set of challenges.

Romain Levi plays Codron, a French soldier involved in a political movement. The arrival of Norman Reedus' character to France in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sets a chain of events in motion with both men in the eye of the storm.

We spoke to the French actor as part of a media roundtable, where he previewed the series. While fans have had a glimpse of how the zombie apocalypse has affected North America from different shows within the franchise, how has Europe been able to cope with the deadly virus?

Levi set the table for what fans can expect from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon:

"So, actually, we won't be able to speak exactly about the kind of zombies that are in France. But what we can tell you is that they are strong. And obviously, France is at war. We have to survive in this world, this France, this country. And it's not easy. We have to do different kind of things to kill these difficult zombies."

Those who have caught the first ten minutes of the spinoff on AMC+ may already have seen the new walker variants that populate France. Does Levi's tease indicate that there could be more kinds of undead, waiting in the wings, presenting challenges to Dixon that he has not faced?

What can fans expect from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

The biggest question that the show needs to answer is how Daryl Dixon, who was last seen in the United States, washes up ashore in France. The original series concluded with him setting out on his signature motorcycle, awaiting new challenges.

Elsewhere, Levi gave us a glimpse into the character he plays, the primary antagonist of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. He described his character as someone who never gives up. Has Dixon, who survived Negan, The Governor, Alpha, and Beta, met his match at last?

Eriq Ebouaney plays Fallou, who is the leader of a community that's doing its best to survive.

In contrast to the hardened nature of Codron, Ebouaney describes his character as an artist, the leader of the resistance. Clearly on the side of the good guys!

Meanwhile, Laika Blanc-Francard plays Sylvie, who is a nun, but with a killer side to her.

In addition to Norman Reedus, the series also stars Clémence Poésy, Anne Charrier, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

All of these characters come together to make The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon a show that you cannot afford to miss.

SK POP is prohibited from spilling details about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon until Tuesday, September 5, when reviews will no longer be under embargo. The highly anticipated show premieres on Sunday, September 10 at 9 pm ET on AMC and AMC+

