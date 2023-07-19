The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 1 release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

After The Walking Dead ended with season 11, its universe is now expanding further with the new spinoff based on Daryl Dixon. Besides the prequel series, Fear The Walking Dead, viewers also got The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will end on July 23, 2023.

Following the 6-episode spinoff, all eyes are now set on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will premiere soon. It brings back Norman Reedus as the titular character and continues his journey after the original series ended.

But when is it set to arrive? The release date information along with other series details are all listed below.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon release date and where to watch

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon (Image via AMC)

Taking a short break after the Dead City spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes viewers to Paris when it premieres on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will be another 6-episode series exploring the zombie-filled crusade of Daryl Dixon as he ends up in France and hopes to make his way back home.

Getting a weekly release every Sunday, its finale will air on October 15, 2023. Just as the other shows set in this Zombified universe, the Daryl Dixon spinoff will also air and stream on AMC and AMC+, respectively.

What the Daryl Dixon spinoff is about

As the teaser suggests, Daryl somehow ends up in Paris, which is in ruins after the Zombie apocalypse took over the world. The show was initially set to be about the reunion of Daryl and Carol, but plans changed when Melissa McBride decided to exit the series.

Now, viewers will see Daryl stroll across Paris while trying to survive and figure out how he got there and what’s the reason behind it. Fulfilling his goal, he will find a way back home.

While coming up with his plan, he will also be meeting a lot of new faces as the upcoming series stars Clemence Poesy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Adam Nagaitis, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney, besides Norman Reedus.

According to the logline for the show:

“Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

The spinoff has been created by Angela Kang.

More seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon incoming?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Image via AMC)

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero mentioned that the series isn’t necessarily an extension of the previous stories.

"The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world,” he said.

The director further said that other shows such as Station Eleven and The Last of Us have proven that viewers enjoy survival stories. So to continue building up this universe, we might be seeing AMC give this spinoff multiple seasons after introducing new faces to take it forward.