The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 6 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more

The Walking Dead: Dead City finale will be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on AMC.

The show has received a lot of praise from both audiences and critics. It is the overall fifth show in The Walking Dead franchise and showcases the complex relationship between the original characters, Maggie Greene and Negan.

In the show, the duo travels to a walker-infested New York to rescue Maggie's son from a dangerous villain named The Croat.

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 6 (finale): Tensions will rise between Maggie and Negan

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Doma Smo. It's directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Eli Jorné.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tensions between Maggie and Negan come to a head; Ginny's search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's path forward."

The upcoming episode will finally see the confrontation between Maggie and Negan. Fans are aware that Maggie has been dishonest to Negan from the start of their mission. She claimed that The Croat had abducted her son and had also taken every last grain and supply from her group at the new Hilltop.

However, this was a lie. The Croat was actually holding Hershel hostage as he wanted Negan on his side. Maggie was going to hand Negan over to the villain and take her son home in exchange. Ginny already knows the truth and she will continue her search for Negan in order to inform him about the conspiracy.

Finally, Perlie Armstrong's story will continue. This character is a breath of fresh air and his story is nothing short of fascinating. While he portrays himself as a law-abiding citizen, his views on Negan are seeming to change the more they interact.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 5: What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City was titled Stories We Tell Ourselves. It was directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Brenna Kouf. The episode was released on AMC on July 16, 2023.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Truths are unearthed and motives are revealed as Maggie, Negan and the others travel further into the city's depths."

This episode revealed that Maggie was lying about significant parts of the mission to Negan and the rest of the new friends she made in Manhattan. Ginny figured everything out in a heartbeat and is eager to reunite with Negan.

Amaia and Tommaso were killed by walkers and Armstrong realized that Negan was not that bad a human after all. He even opened up to the man he was after, which turned out to be an emotional roller coaster.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads:

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The show premiered on June 18, 2023.