Will Melissa McBride be in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff? Explained

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiered on AMC and AMC+ on September 10, 2023. The first episode was met with mixed reviews; however, its viewers collectively agreed that the show has the potential to be something special. Fans of the original The Walking Dead series, which ran for over a decade till 2022, would be aware of Daryl’s closeness to a character named Carol Peletier.

Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride, was initially supposed to have a significant role in the show. However, it was soon revealed that McBride wouldn’t appear on the show. Just when fans made peace with this fact, it was revealed that McBride will have a small role on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Carol is the franchise’s

longest-surviving female character

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was first announced, it was revealed that Daryl and Carol would appear together again. The duo was much adored in the original The Walking Dead series, and even though they were not a canon couple, it did not stop fans from shipping them.

The two friends were separated when The Walking Dead came to an end. Fans were hopeful and looked forward to a possible reunion in any of the spinoffs. And as a treat to the loyal fans, the favorite duo will meet again in this new spinoff. Although nothing has been revealed about how they meet, one thing is sure: they will meet in France.

The new Daryl Dixon spinoff is set in France, where he travels across the country with his new friends- Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie. He will probably meet Carol somewhere on the road. It has yet to be revealed how Carol ended up in France, but hopefully, the showrunners have something good planned for the audience.

On June 22, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who appeared as Negan in the original series and its subsequent spinoffs, confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Melissa McBride will be a part of the show. He tweeted,

“Well, well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must have been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn, it’s great seeing these two together!”

In a 2022 interview with AMC, Melissa McBride opened up on playing Carol Peletier for 11 seasons of The Walking Dead.

She said,

“It’s been incredible to play this character that started out as Carol did. So much of the strength that she has willed herself to have is honoring the loss of Sophia and all that she was unable to do to save her in the beginning. I think she wants to wear that armor for Sophia.”

She continued,

“To be able to play this character that has found the strength in herself, however that came to her, for me personally feels really, really, really good. To be able to inspire. This character has inspired a lot of people, including me. So, in that regard, it just feels really good. I’m proud of her.”

Sophia was Carol’s daughter on the show. The little girl turned into a Walker very early in the series, and her death is often considered one of the saddest on the show.

Melissa McBride is currently 58 years old and resides in Atalanta. She made her acting debut in 1993 and went on to star in several popular projects like Walker, Texas Ranger, Dawson's Creek, and The Mist. She is the daughter of John Leslie McBride and Suzanne Lillian.