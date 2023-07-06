"I was like, really?" Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Negan's horrific scene in The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3

The Walking Dead: Dead City is three episodes in and fans all over the globe are showing nothing but appreciation and support for the new The Walking Dead spinoff. This show narrates the story of Negan and Maggie as they descend into the walker-infested island city of Manhattan, New York. The duo share a fascinating history as they team up to rescue Maggie's son Hershel.

While Maggie is still unable to forgive Negan for murdering her husband, the latter is doing everything for redemption. Fans of the show are aware that getting attached to a particular character is always a bad idea because life during the apocalypse is unpredictable. For example, in this episode, one of the good characters called Luther was accidentally killed by Negan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the role of Negan reacted to his character taking down Luther with a cheese grater.

"I was like, 'Really? I'm going to get him with a face-grater?'," the actor said.

Negan brutally attacked and killed Luther in The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: Dead City saw Maggie and Negan trying to figure out a way to enter the headquarters of The Croat. His base was Madison Square Garden which was where he ran an elaborate but sinister operation. One of the good people from Manhattan called Tommaso revealed to the duo that he knew how to enter the villain's territory.

Negan and Maggie finally had a lead but another of their new friends called Luther declared that the plan to breach MSG was too dangerous. There was a severe risk and a huge chance everyone who was not on The Croat's side could get slaughtered.

At the end of the episode, Luther confronted Negan in private. He revealed that he had found the latter's wanted poster and knew that he was a dangerous man. Luter ordered Negan and Maggie to leave instantly but Negan had no plans to do so. In a blink of an eye, an ugly brawl between the two men broke through which ended with Negan scrapping Luther's forehead with a cheese grater.

Luther lost balance and tripped on his back. He landed on a sharp object and was impaled. Negan soon put him out of his misery by impaling him further.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan reacted to this brutal scene by saying that the face grating "killed him" as he wondered how he was to kill someone with a cheese grater.

"But this is a guy that's like 6-foot-6, and 200-some-odd-pounds of muscle," he added.

He also said that Negan is "not that guy," but his survival instinct kicks in when he wonders what he can use to fight back. In the scene, since a cheese grater happened to be close to him, he uses it, and "that gets that guy off of him."

This is not the first time Negan has shown shades of his former self in episode 2, and it certainly looks like old Negan is back.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads,

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City was created by Eli Jorné.

