The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3 gave viewers a glimpse of how Negan and Ginny bonded. While Perlie Armstrong was tested by The Croat, Negan and Maggie were able to figure out a way to enter the villain's territory. By the end of the episode, however, Negan ended up accidentally killing one of their new friends.

This episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, titled People Are a Resource, was directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Keith Staskiewicz. It was released on July 2, 2023.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 3 recap - Why did Negan kill Luther?

Ginny's growing suspicion of the new Hilltop made her flee from the safe haven to the unhospitable island of Manhattan. Right before doing this, a little bit of Negan and Ginny's backstory was shown, which explained the man's affection for the mute teenager. Even though Negan and Ginny weren't related, he had won over her and she loved him like her own father.

Life in Manhattan was still a catastrophe. One of the Manhattan folk, called Luther, was showing signs of loathing towards Negan because he knew the latter was a wanted man. Another member of the group, called Tommaso, revealed that he knew a way to enter The Croat's headquarters.

Elsewhere, Maggie finally came across a lead that would help her to her son, Hershel. While everyone supported Negan and Maggie on their mission, Luther claimed that their plan was life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Perlie Armstrong, who was taken hostage by The Croat in the previous episode, was put through an unsolicited test in episode 3.

The Croat tried to be friendly at the start. He wanted to know Armstrong's purpose in visiting Manhattan, but when the marshall didn't budge, he chose to go with plan B. The Croat then mercilessly killed one of his own men in order to show Armstrong that he meant business. Despite that, Armstrong could not be swayed. He even revealed that he was in Manhattan to nab a dangerous criminal named Negan.

Negan and Maggie's tangled relationship seemed to get smoother as they gradually began opening up to each other. Ginny had already landed in the city and was on the search for her adopted father. On her way, she dropped one of her stuffed toys, which was soon picked up by one of the good people of the story.

Ginny followed this person and made it to the place where Negan, Maggie, and their new friends were taking shelter. Later, Maggie found Ginny's toy and made the connection that she was in the city.

At the very end of the episode, Luther confronted Negan alone about his criminal past. He ordered Negan and Maggie to leave their group at once.

When Negan refused to leave, he and Luther got into an ugly brawl. Unfortunately, Luther ended up getting killed, although Negan didn't intend to do that.

In the next episode, our heroes will finally enter The Croat's headquarters. The Croat is aware that Negan is in town, and given the history between the friends-turned-foes, it would not be wrong to assume that things are about to take a nasty turn.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to IMDb, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads:

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world."

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Mahina Napoleon in key roles.

Poll : 0 votes