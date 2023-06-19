Mahina Napoleon on "fangirling" over Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead: Dead City set

The Walking Dead: Dead City is here, and its reception has been positive for the most part.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie has been a mainstay of the universe since Season 2. Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined the cast as a villain in the tail end of Season 6 and has grown to become a fan-favorite since then.

SK POP was recently invited to a roundtable where we asked three newcomers to this world what it was like to meet these two veteran actors for the very first time. It was here that Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, who plays Ginny on the show, confessed to gushing over them.

Read on to find out what Gaius Charles (Armstrong) and Željko Ivanek (The Croat) had to say.

Mahina Napoleon says that both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan helped her when she was nervous on The Walking Dead: Dead City set

During the roundtable, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon mentioned what a fan she was of the original series. So, working on The Walking Dead: Dead City with the two established actors made her nervous.

That said, they helped her through the scene:

"I think the first time I met Jeffrey and Lauren was first day of a seven day shooting. It was the second scene of the first episode and they were just really welcoming and they really really, really kind to pencil me in. They helped me with the scene because I was a little nervous because, like I said, I am a fan of the show. So, I know them and I was kind of fangirling over them but yeah, I got over it - maybe. A little bit."

The Croat may be at odds with both Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in The Walking Dead: Dead City, but Željko Ivanek was in awe of their familiarity with the world:

"I remember at one point we were between takes for something and seeing them sitting in chairs next to each other talking. Just kind of envied the familiarity they have and just how much history they have."

The Walking Dead: Dead City star continued:

"They're both executive producers on the show and they are number one and number two on the call sheet so they set the tone for everybody. From the get go that was welcomed and encouraged and there was this giddiness to see where this venture takes us next."

Similarly, Gaius Charles, who is on Negan's trail to apprehend him on The Walking Dead: Dead City, was full of praise for the two veteran actors:

"I think technically the first time I met them was on set like when we're about to film and like they got into the van to like drive up to set and they were just so generous, so down to earth, so welcoming and warm. Yeah, I was just I was just grateful for their warm heartedness and being welcomed by them to the show."

The Walking Dead: Dead City airs every Sunday at 9 PM EST on AMC. Stay tuned to SK POP for continued coverage of the show.

