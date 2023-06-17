What draws so many to Negan? We asked the Walking Dead: Dead City cast

The Walking Dead: Dead City pits the former antagonist of the series, Negan, in a unique predicament. He is forced to join forces with Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) against his wishes. However, why is this such a difficult proposition for him?

Well, once upon a time, he was responsible for the execution of her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun). Some scars don't heal even after years have gone by, and this unlikely duo is then thrust into walker-ridden Manhattan, where a villain named The Croat presents an additional threat.

With such a long rap sheet, why are so many in the universe still drawn to Negan? We asked The Walking Dead: Dead City cast during a roundtable. Needless to say, everyone alluded to his undeniable charisma.

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast certainly believes that Negan's showmanship has a definite purpose

The Croat may be the primary villain in The Walking Dead: Dead City, but according to the mythos of the universe, he was once subservient to Negan.

Actor Željko Ivanek, who plays this demented figure, said the following about the villain's former mentor:

"Just that showmanship and charisma just pulls you in so much. Lesson one in how to be a leader is to have that kind of influence over people and what it takes to be that and put on a show because he does it very clearly and very deliberately and very much for a purpose. And that's clearly made a big impact on fans and everybody watching the show."

Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon plays Ginny, who forms a strong bond with Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City despite his flaws. The young actor attributes this to the character's innate sense of humor:

"The way Negan makes things funny but out of a really, really gruesome scene."

The law enforcement officer Armstrong, who is played by actor Gaius Charles, was tasked with bringing Negan to justice. Charles saw first-hand how entranced viewers were when at The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere, saying:

"I was really listening for how they respond to everything, but just their reaction to Negan. Like, I mean, comic laughs like, hearty laughs at these comedic moments or terrorizing moments or just really being gripped by just the amount of like menace and fear Negan inspires as well."

He added:

"Just like it's a really, really dynamic character. And it's a character that really that everyone in the world is deeply influenced by."

Although Negan has been on a sort of redemption arc on The Walking Dead for the better part of three seasons, fans have been unwilling to forgive him for his past misdeeds. Yet, it is undeniable that there is a certain charm that he brings to the show that draws many, from Ginny to The Croat to him, despite all his shortcomings.

Will his past catch up to him or will he survive like he always does?

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, June 18, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

