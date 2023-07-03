The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more

The upcoming episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City will see Maggie, Negan, and their new friends finally enter the home base of The Croat. Titled Everybody Wins a Prize, the new episode is set to release on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

This show is the overall fifth series of The Walking Dead franchise. It showcases the exploits of two beloved franchise characters as they embark on a sinister journey into the depths of an apocalyptic Manhattan. Created by Eli Jorné, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City, according to Rotten Tomatoes reads,

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City's assembled cast includes Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as "The Croat," and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny. Executive producers of the show include Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 4: Maggie and Negan enter the belly of the beast

The upcoming episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, titled Everybody Wins a Prize, is directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Eli Jorné. Here is the official promo released by AMC,

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Maggie and Negan carry out an attack, but not everything unfolds according to plan; Ginny and Armstrong each make unexpected contact with others."

According to the teaser clip and synopsis, it seems that Maggie and Negan will construct a plan to infiltrate The Croat's headquarters in the upcoming episode. Unfortunately, things will not go as planned, and the situation will likely go from bad to worse. It also looks like Ginny will catch up with the heroes, but one of the Manhattan folks will be torn apart by the walkers.

Negan will act as bait for The Croat, but this mad scientist knows exactly how his former friend operates. He will not only try to take Negan down but also detonate a bomb to fend off and terminate the good people of the show. It also looks like Ginny and Armstrong will make unexpected contact with everyone.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3 - What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show, titled People Are a Resource, was directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Keith Staskiewicz. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Dark instincts reveal themselves as Maggie and Negan form a strategy; Armstrong is tested; Ginny embarks on a daring journey."

This episode saw the heroes trying to figure out a way to enter Madison Square Garden, which is The Croat's headquarters. Ginny fled the new Hilltop and made her way to Manhattan, while Armstrong had to go through a test thrown at him by the mad villains.

Negan ended up killing one of the Manhattan folks named Luther, who realized that Negan was a wanted man. He ordered him and Maggie to leave, but Negan had other plans. The two had an ugly fight and Negan emerged victorious in the end.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 4 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC

