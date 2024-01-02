"Filmmakers have only one idea when something goes public domain"- Fans unimpressed with Mickey Mouse Horror movie

Shortly after one of the oldest versions of Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse entered the public domain, a Steamboat Willie horror movie was announced Steven LaMorte is set to direct this untitled take on the character. Following in the footsteps of Winnie, The Pooh: Blood and Honey, this will be a dark slasher based around a reimagined version of Mickey.

Speaking about the movie, which is still far from any significant development director Steven LaMorte said:

"Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror,...It’s a project I’ve been dreaming of, and I can’t wait to unleash this twisted take on this beloved character to the world."

But fans could have been more impressed with this idea, having seen the same thing happen multiple times before, and many more already announced.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

Many fans vehemently protested the Mickey Mouse adaptation and expressed their opinion on social media platforms like Twitter, now known as X.

Fans respond negatively as the Steamboat Willie horror movie featuring Mickey Mouse is confirmed

DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse from 1928 are both very iconic and part of Disney's history books. But like Winnie the Pooh and several other such adaptations, filmmakers are yet again trying out an offbeat approach with this character.

Fans, however, have a different patience or enthusiasm than they once did for this genre, mainly because most such adaptations failed to live up to their billing, creating a more demanding crowd to impress.

Most fans criticized this decision with their respective perspectives and reasonings about the same, with most criticizing the entire trend.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Steamboat Willie (Image via X)

With this version of the iconic Mickey Mouse already in the public domain, it won't be long before more similar or altered versions of the character are picked up for different media.

More details about the upcoming Mickey Mouse horror film are impending. They should be out soon.