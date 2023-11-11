"Folks can finally go and touch some grass fr": Solar superstorm internet apocalypse fears spark wild reactions online

Recently, Fox Weather revealed that an impending solar superstorm could result in an “internet apocalypse.” At the time of writing this article, exactly when the disruption would occur remained uncertain. Nonetheless, netizens took to the internet to share their hilarious reactions to cellular networks potentially shutting down worldwide.

Netizens react to a potential internet shutdown (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

In an interview with Fox Weather, Peter Becker, a professor from George Mason University explained that a solar superstorm occurs when the sun brightens, and the resulting radiation leads to a “muzzle flash.” This “cannon shot” is reportedly “the coronal mass ejection.”

The coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun can reportedly move to random areas in space. However, they are reportedly heading towards Earth. Becker shared that the CME could give one a warning of only 18 to 24 hours, but when they do come in contact with Earth, they can botch the Earth’s magnetic field.

Becker also explained that one’s devices are not safe from solar superstorms. While sharing that the storm could result in the internet shutting down for “several weeks to months,” Becker explained:

“You’re talking about something that could really fry the system for a period of several weeks to months in terms of the time it would take to repair all the infrastructure – all of the electronic switches, all of these closets of electronics in all these office buildings. That could all be fried. So we’re talking pretty major. And it’s not just communications. It’s economic disruption, too, obviously.”

“Would love to be off work”: Solar superstorm claims spark wild reactions online

Despite Professor Becker explaining that the resultant internet shutdown could lead to economic disruption, not many were worried about it. Several netizens were thrilled about the idea of not having access to social media.

Others quipped that this would give people the opportunity to “go touch grass.” Some others hilariously noted that they would be thrilled to spend time away from work. A few wild reactions read:

Netizens react to a potential internet shutdown (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Netizens react to a potential internet shutdown (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Netizens react to a potential internet shutdown (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Has a solar superstorm occurred in the past?

NASA revealed that the first-ever solar superstorm occurred on September 1, 1859. The space agency said:

“Two scientists, Richard C. Carrington and Richard Hodgson, were independently observing susnpots at the time, when they viewed a large flare of white light.”

The flare then led to electric spikes that knocked out the telegraph system, which was used as a mode of communication in the past.

Professor Becker also revealed that the event also led to some telegraph operators being electrocuted as the wires were carrying “high voltage, which they were never supposed to do.”

According to Becker, an internet shutdown from a solar superstorm can cost the US economy $10-20 billion per day. To avoid the same, Becker hopes that the Earth will receive a warning so that they can “put satellites in safe mode” and “take transformers off-line from the grid.”