SM Entertainment has canceled its annual Halloween party following the Itaewon tragedy. The agency had planned to live stream the red carpet event for the first time this year. However, in the wake of the Itaewon Halloween stampede, which reportedly killed at least 151 people, SM has called off both the live stream and the party.

The official statement read:

"We are informing you that the live broadcast of the “SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022” red carpet, which was scheduled to be streamed live for free today for KWANGYA CLUB ACE members on the global platform Beyond LIVE for approximately one hour starting from 6:15 p.m., has been cancelled."

The agency explained the reason behind the cancelation of the event and asked for fans' understanding.

More events, comebacks, and broadcasts postponed following the Itaewon tragedy in South Korea

Due to the declaration of a national mourning period, The release of the DRIPPIN 1st ALBUM [Villain: The End] album and the SHOWCASE has been temporarily postponed at November 1st (Tue). Hello, This is Woollim Entertainment. Due to the declaration of a national mourning period, The release of the DRIPPIN 1st ALBUM [Villain: The End] album and the SHOWCASE has been temporarily postponed at November 1st (Tue).

After news broke about the stampede at Itaewon, following which a period of mourning was announced in the country, many other events, comebacks, and broadcasts have been canceled and postponed in South Korea.

Woolim Entertainment has postponed the release and showcase of DRIPPIN's forthcoming full-length album, Villian: The End, which was earlier scheduled to drop on November 1. On the other hand, YG Entertainment issued a statement, announcing the postponement of their schedules:

“We have decided to temporarily postpone the promotion schedule and content release dates for our artists. We will further make a notice on the detailed schedules.”

Similarly, JYP Entertainment has postponed Xdinary Heroes' second mini album, Overload. It was scheduled for release on November 4.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #Fallinbowツアー愛知 @bornfreeonekiss canceled his concert "Fallinbow" in Nagoya about two hours prior to the event. The announcement came as the singer decided to have a time of condolence over the Saturday’s deadly crowd crush in Itaewon. #KIMJAEJOONG .@bornfreeonekiss canceled his concert "Fallinbow" in Nagoya about two hours prior to the event. The announcement came as the singer decided to have a time of condolence over the Saturday’s deadly crowd crush in Itaewon. #KIMJAEJOONG #Fallinbowツアー愛知 https://t.co/AaRN4U0ISh

Artists like APINK's Jung Eun-ji and Yong Junghyung have delayed the release of their upcoming albums, Log and LONER respectively. Kim Jaejoong has also canceled his concert in Japan upon his request. Kim's agency shared a statement ahead of the concert, saying:

“Two hours ahead of the concert, we canceled Kim Jaejoong’s Nagoya concert following the artist’s request.”

Itaewon tragedy sends shockwaves across the country

사랑하는그대여⁷ @yourlove_army South Korea has now announced a national mourning period with regard to the horrible Itaewon tragedy. All entertainment shows/events will likely be postponed to express condolences, so in order to respect the deceased and affected, please be careful with what you say or post South Korea has now announced a national mourning period with regard to the horrible Itaewon tragedy. All entertainment shows/events will likely be postponed to express condolences, so in order to respect the deceased and affected, please be careful with what you say or post 🙏

On November 29, during Halloween eve celebrations in the Itaewon area of Seoul, a large rush of crowd caused a stampede, resulting in the death of at least 151 people, with many sustaining severe injuries.

This was the first Halloween event in Seoul after three years of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many partygoers wore masks and could be found near the clubs, as per the officials. An attendee told Reuters that there were ten times more people than usual in the Itaewon area during the Halloween celebrations.

On October 30, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol announced a period of national mourning, noting:

"A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."

He expressed his deep condolences to the victims--who were mostly young adults and teenagers--and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

