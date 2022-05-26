Former BIGBANG member Seungri sentenced to serve 18 months in prison by the Supreme Court of Korea

On May 26, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of South Korea, Noh Tae-ak, declared that former BIGBANG member Seungri’s jail sentence of one year and six months from his original trial by the High Military Court would be sustained. Seungri is guilty of nine significant criminal charges against him, including illegal overseas gambling, embezzlement, and threatening and assault, among other heinous crimes.
Following the Supreme Court’s orders, the former BIGBANG member will be shifted from the military jail (where he is currently stationed) to the civilian prison. He will have to spend the remainder of his jail term (approximately nine months) in a civilian prison and be released in February 2023.
The Supreme Court of Korea rejects Seungri’s appeal for a lighter sentence
The Where R U From singer’s side tried to appeal for a lower sentence concerning the habitual gambling charge levied against him. In contrast, the prosecution appealed for a longer sentence concerning the violation of the Foreign Exchange Act charge. However, the Supreme Court of Korea stood its ground and upheld the sentence of one year and six months from his original trial.
Fans react to Seungri’s jail sentence
Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the Supreme Court’s verdict. While some applauded the apex court for upholding the sentence against him, others felt the punishment was too lenient due to the nature of the multiple crimes he has committed.
However, some of his loyal fans feel that the punishment is too harsh on the former singer and are praying for his healthy return to showbiz.
More about Seungri’s case
In 2019, anonymous allegations were levied against the V.V.I.P. singer and his business partners for indulging in various malpractices and dubious criminal activities involving substance abuse.
In addition to this, the Strong Baby singer was found guilty of procuring women from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other countries from December 2015 to January to attract more investments for his nightclub, Burning Sun. He denied the allegations and announced that he would leave BIGBANG and retire from the entertainment industry to protect the group and his then-label, YG Entertainment’s reputation. The scandal sent shockwaves across the K-pop industry and fans worldwide.
He enlisted in the military on March 9, 2020, and the military court took over his case. On January 27, 2022, the What Can I Do singer pleaded guilty to all the charges levied against him by the lower court and was initially sentenced to serve three years in prison and was hit with a 1.10 billion won fine. However, he showed remorse and promised to reflect upon his actions and thus was pardoned with 18 months of prison time.
Furthermore, the former BIGBANG member is guilty of threatening another civilian after a brief scuffle and the charge of embezzling company funds for personal reasons, including gambling.