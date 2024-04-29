French actress Maïwenn clarifies comment of the crew being “afraid” of Johnny Depp on the set of Jeanne du Barry

Johnny Depp's portrayal of King Louis XV in the recent film Jeanne du Barry has been turning heads, but it seems the attention wasn't all focused on his performance. Following an interview with The Independent, director Maïwenn felt compelled to clarify comments about the crew's experience working with Depp.

The Independent's headline focused on Maïwenn's statement that the crew was "scared" of Depp. This seemingly negative portrayal prompted the director to issue a statement to Variety, explaining her intended meaning.

According to Maïwenn, "scared" wasn't the right word. She clarified that Depp's "charisma" and "star status" created a certain awe on set. There were no reports of bad behavior or unprofessionalism from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, just an atmosphere charged with the presence of a major Hollywood talent.

"When I made a remark about Johnny being 'scary,' I was talking about his charisma, his notoriety, his star status, etc," Maiwenn said.

While filming with a renowned actor can undoubtedly be an experience unlike any other, Maïwenn assures us that any apprehension from the crew stemmed from Depp's larger-than-life persona, not any personal interactions.

Director talks about Johnny Depp on the Jeanne du Barry set

The Independent's original profile included comments from Maïwenn suggesting creative differences with Johnny Depp. She stated that Depp occasionally deviated from the script, proposing changes that she ultimately rejected. The film also reportedly faced scheduling challenges that limited rehearsal time for Depp. The director clarified that these were not unusual occurrences, even mentioning instances where French actors required dialogue adjustments.

While the interview touched on some creative disagreements, it's important to understand Maïwenn's ultimate clarification regarding the crew's dynamic with Depp. The "scary" comment stemmed from the immense respect they held for his presence, not any negative experiences.

Following an interview that sparked rumors of a tense environment on the set of Jeanne du Barry, director Maïwenn has issued a new statement clarifying her experience working with Johnny Depp.

The original interview with The Independent focused on comments suggesting the crew felt "scared" of Depp. Maïwenn has distanced herself from this interpretation, emphasizing her admiration for the actor.

In a statement to Variety, Maïwenn acknowledged that her word choice was misleading. The French director stated that when she made remarks about Depp being scary she was talking about the actor's charisma and his star status.

She further emphasized her respect for Depp, calling him "a huge actor. One of the greatest." Maïwenn compared Johnny Depp to Marlon Brando, acknowledging both his brilliance and complexity. She stated:

"Even though we argued several times on set, he's someone I totally respect and admire."

She expressed frustration with how the interview was portrayed, feeling "betrayed" by the focus on "scared" rather than the creative process.

While the interview hinted at creative differences, Maïwenn ultimately reaffirmed her respect for Depp. She acknowledges his celebrity status can be intimidating, but reiterates her admiration for him as an actor. "Johnny Depp is a celebrity and a genius and yes, that sometimes can scare some people," she concluded.

In a surprising turn of events, director Maïwenn's clarification regarding Johnny Depp on the Jeanne du Barry set has been accompanied by comments from Depp himself. Depp's words echo Maïwenn's sentiment of mutual respect despite creative disagreements.

Johnny Depp spoke about his initial reservations regarding the role. He humorously described feeling a sense of absurdity, stating,

"I feel very lucky to have been [offered the role] – strangely, oddly, perversely lucky... you instantly go back to Kentucky, where, like, everything is fried. So you realize that you’ve come from the bellybutton of nowhere and suddenly you end up playing the King of France."

Depp revealed he even tried to dissuade Maïwenn from casting him. Depp said Maïwenn showed incredible courage by casting him in the role. Despite the challenges, Johnny Depp hopes the final product will resonate with audiences.

"Whatever we did, whatever we experienced I think and I hope you’ll find it was well worth the agony of this kid trying to make a film for that length of time," he concluded.

Jeanne du Barry opens in U.S. theaters on May 2nd, allowing audiences to see Johnny Depp's portrayal of King Louis XV firsthand.