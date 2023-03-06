Gary Rossington net worth: Fortune explored as original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist dies aged 71

Well-known musician and songwriter Gary Rossington passed away on March 5, 2023, at the age of 71. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Gary was mostly known as a member of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the group also paid tribute to him on Facebook by penning down a heartfelt note:

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

Musician Neal Schon also expressed his grief by sharing a picture of Rossington with the caption:

"This picture brings back many great memories when early Journey was opening for them. They took us under their wings and the chemistry worked very well with their audience as we would always get strong encores in front of them. My sincere condolences to all family members of Gary Rossington. God Bless brother."

Gary Rossington earned a lot from his successful career with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Gary Rossington gained recognition for being a founding member of rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. He contributed to most of their albums and this helped him accumulate a lot of wealth from album sales.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Gary's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million.

Gary Rossington has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the music industry (Image via Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

When he was young, Rossington loved to play baseball, which is how he befriended Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns, members of the Jacksonville baseball teams. The trio decided to jam together one afternoon and almost immediately decided to form a band with the name The Noble Five, which was changed to The One Percent and later on to Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969.

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first album, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) in 1973 and reached the 27th spot on the US Billboard 200. The band continued to release more albums like Second Helping, Nuthin' Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, The Last Rebel, Twenty, Christmas Time Again, God & Guns, and more.

The band was also known for singles like Gimme Three Steps, Sweet Home Alabama, Saturday Night Special, That Smell, Truck Drivin' Man, Smokestack Lightning, Preacher Man, Still Unbroken, Simple Life, and more.

In the 80s, Gary formed another band called the Rossington Collins Band, with members Allen Collins, Leon Wilkeson, Billy Powell, Dale Krantz, Barry Lee Harwood, and Derek Hess. The band remained active from 1979 to 1982.

He also founded The Rossington Band, which released only three albums before breaking up in 1988.

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at age 71.

He played on all 14 Skynyrd studio albums and co-wrote some of their biggest songs, including “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Back My Bullets” and “What’s Your Name.” Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at age 71.He played on all 14 Skynyrd studio albums and co-wrote some of their biggest songs, including “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Back My Bullets” and “What’s Your Name.” https://t.co/VSvSHeMXst

Fox News reported that Gary Rossington suffered a heart attack in 2015, and had to subsequently undergo a surgery. He was also among the handful of passengers who suffered a Mississippi plane crash in 1977.

