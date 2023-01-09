GDA 2023 winners list: BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and more win big

The GDA 2023 took place in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Rajamangala Stadium on January 7. The 37th Golden Disc Awards' winners included some of the biggest and most prominent artists, with BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and others taking home several trophies. Undoubtedly, the night was filled with cheers and outstanding performances. However, what fans loved the most was seeing their favorite artists win big.

The major categories at the event were Digital Song, Album of the Year, and Rookie Artist of the Year. The winners in these categories were determined 60% by sales (album sales and digital streaming) and the remaining 40% by expert evaluation from a group of industry officials, K-pop reporters, music program producers, pop culture critics, and major distribution officials. A list featuring the GDA 2023 winners have been provided in the next section.

GDA 2023 winners: Here's everyone who bagged trophies at the event

Album of the Year

Proof — BTS

Song of the Year

Love Dive — IVE

Artist of the Year

PSY

Most Popular Artist

Stray Kids

(G)I-DLE

Best Performance

SEVENTEEN

Best Album

ENHYPEN

NCT Dream

NCT 127

BLACKPINK

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

NCT

BTS

Inkisang (TikTok Most Popular Artist)

BTS

Rookie Artist of the Year

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

IVE

Best Digital Song

NewJeans

Lim Young Woong

IVE

Kim Minseok

(G)I-DLE

Jay Park

PSY

BIGBANG

Best R&B Hip-Hop Artist

BIG Naughty

Best Group

TREASURE

Thai K-pop Artist

SEVENTEEN

Best Solo Artist

Younha

BE'O

Best Producer

Starship Entertainment

Besides congratulating the GDA 2023 winners, viewers also enjoyed mind-blowing performances by several groups. LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, (G)I- DLE, PSY, and SEVENTEEN set the stage on fire with their intense choreographies and top-notch vocals.

Rookie group NewJeans presented a fresh version of their hit tracks such as Attention and Hype Boy. Meanwhile, K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN performed Cheers, HOT, _World, and debuted Don Quixote during the event.

Fourth-generation boy group ENHYPEN put their best foot forward with performances based on some of their most popular tracks, including ParadoXXX Invasion, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), and SHOUT OUT.

Stray Kids, who took home the best album award, proved their worth by live-singing SUPER BOARD and CASE 143.

Other highlights included BTS, the mega-group called Living Legends, taking home five awards. Only j-hope attended the award show. However. He addressed fans with the utmost love and thanked them for their love and support.

Additionally, viewers were glad to see the rookie K-pop groups give their 100 percent and perform with extra energy to entertain the viewers of the GDA 2023.

