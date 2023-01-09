Create

GDA 2023 winners list: BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and more win big

By Muskan
Modified Jan 09, 2023 06:15 AM IST
GDA 2023 winners
Golden Disc Awards 2023 winners (Image via goldendisc.co.kr)

The GDA 2023 took place in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Rajamangala Stadium on January 7. The 37th Golden Disc Awards' winners included some of the biggest and most prominent artists, with BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and others taking home several trophies. Undoubtedly, the night was filled with cheers and outstanding performances. However, what fans loved the most was seeing their favorite artists win big.

The major categories at the event were Digital Song, Album of the Year, and Rookie Artist of the Year. The winners in these categories were determined 60% by sales (album sales and digital streaming) and the remaining 40% by expert evaluation from a group of industry officials, K-pop reporters, music program producers, pop culture critics, and major distribution officials. A list featuring the GDA 2023 winners have been provided in the next section.

GDA 2023 winners: Here's everyone who bagged trophies at the event

Album of the Year

  • Proof — BTS

Song of the Year

  • Love Dive — IVE

Artist of the Year

  • PSY

Most Popular Artist

  • Stray Kids
  • (G)I-DLE

Best Performance

  • SEVENTEEN

Best Album

  • ENHYPEN
  • NCT Dream
  • NCT 127
  • BLACKPINK
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • NCT
  • BTS

Inkisang (TikTok Most Popular Artist)

  • BTS

Rookie Artist of the Year

  • NewJeans
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • IVE

Best Digital Song

  • NewJeans
  • Lim Young Woong
  • IVE
  • Kim Minseok
  • (G)I-DLE
  • Jay Park
  • PSY
  • BIGBANG

Best R&B Hip-Hop Artist

  • BIG Naughty

Best Group

  • TREASURE

Thai K-pop Artist

  • SEVENTEEN

Best Solo Artist

  • Younha
  • BE'O

Best Producer

  • Starship Entertainment

Besides congratulating the GDA 2023 winners, viewers also enjoyed mind-blowing performances by several groups. LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, (G)I- DLE, PSY, and SEVENTEEN set the stage on fire with their intense choreographies and top-notch vocals.

Rookie group NewJeans presented a fresh version of their hit tracks such as Attention and Hype Boy. Meanwhile, K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN performed Cheers, HOT, _World, and debuted Don Quixote during the event.

Fourth-generation boy group ENHYPEN put their best foot forward with performances based on some of their most popular tracks, including ParadoXXX Invasion, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), and SHOUT OUT.

Stray Kids, who took home the best album award, proved their worth by live-singing SUPER BOARD and CASE 143.

Other highlights included BTS, the mega-group called Living Legends, taking home five awards. Only j-hope attended the award show. However. He addressed fans with the utmost love and thanked them for their love and support.

Additionally, viewers were glad to see the rookie K-pop groups give their 100 percent and perform with extra energy to entertain the viewers of the GDA 2023.

