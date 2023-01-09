GDA 2023 winners list: BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and more win big

The GDA 2023 took place in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Rajamangala Stadium on January 7. The 37th Golden Disc Awards' winners included some of the biggest and most prominent artists, with BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and others taking home several trophies. Undoubtedly, the night was filled with cheers and outstanding performances. However, what fans loved the most was seeing their favorite artists win big.
The major categories at the event were Digital Song, Album of the Year, and Rookie Artist of the Year. The winners in these categories were determined 60% by sales (album sales and digital streaming) and the remaining 40% by expert evaluation from a group of industry officials, K-pop reporters, music program producers, pop culture critics, and major distribution officials. A list featuring the GDA 2023 winners have been provided in the next section.
GDA 2023 winners: Here's everyone who bagged trophies at the event
Album of the Year
- Proof — BTS
Song of the Year
- Love Dive — IVE
Artist of the Year
- PSY
Most Popular Artist
- Stray Kids
- (G)I-DLE
Best Performance
- SEVENTEEN
Best Album
- ENHYPEN
- NCT Dream
- NCT 127
- BLACKPINK
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- NCT
- BTS
Inkisang (TikTok Most Popular Artist)
- BTS
Rookie Artist of the Year
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- IVE
Best Digital Song
- NewJeans
- Lim Young Woong
- IVE
- Kim Minseok
- (G)I-DLE
- Jay Park
- PSY
- BIGBANG
Best R&B Hip-Hop Artist
- BIG Naughty
Best Group
- TREASURE
Thai K-pop Artist
- SEVENTEEN
Best Solo Artist
- Younha
- BE'O
Best Producer
- Starship Entertainment
Besides congratulating the GDA 2023 winners, viewers also enjoyed mind-blowing performances by several groups. LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, (G)I- DLE, PSY, and SEVENTEEN set the stage on fire with their intense choreographies and top-notch vocals.
Rookie group NewJeans presented a fresh version of their hit tracks such as Attention and Hype Boy. Meanwhile, K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN performed Cheers, HOT, _World, and debuted Don Quixote during the event.
Fourth-generation boy group ENHYPEN put their best foot forward with performances based on some of their most popular tracks, including ParadoXXX Invasion, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), and SHOUT OUT.
Stray Kids, who took home the best album award, proved their worth by live-singing SUPER BOARD and CASE 143.
Other highlights included BTS, the mega-group called Living Legends, taking home five awards. Only j-hope attended the award show. However. He addressed fans with the utmost love and thanked them for their love and support.
Additionally, viewers were glad to see the rookie K-pop groups give their 100 percent and perform with extra energy to entertain the viewers of the GDA 2023.