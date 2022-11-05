"Genuinely hope she's okay": Jessica Simpson Pottery Barn ad appearance sparks concern online

On Thursday, November 3, Jessica Simpson left fans concerned for her health after she posted a video advertisement showing a tour of her 3-year-old daughter's bedroom, in collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids.
The advertisement features Simpson wearing a leopard-print maxi dress with a plunging neckline, showing off her slender physique, and welcoming viewers to "the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."
In the video, the singer explains that she designed her daughter's room in collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids. She then went on to describe the aesthetics of the room in what sounded like slurry speech:
"I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie’s personality."
The video sparked concern for her well-being in the comments section, owing to her "strange behavior" and "frail" look. One fan on Twitter wrote:
Fans worry that "something is not right" after seeing Jessica Simpson in latest Pottery Barn commercial
Needless to say, the Pottery Barn Kids video went viral all over the internet.
While some complimented the well-designed interiors of Jessica Simpson's daughter's room, many responded with concern about Simpson, questioning if she was alright. They were also seen worried about her dramatic weight loss and her slow, slurred speech in the video.
While some netizens expressed concern about Simpson, there were others who trolled her for her appearance. Such people were immediately called out by fans who urged them not to make any hasty judgments.
Simpson has previously addressed her weight struggles
Jessica Simpson spoke at length about her struggles with body image issues journey on the Today show in February 2020. During the interview, she also opened up about the 2009 photograph of her in mom jeans that circulated across the internet, which led many to criticize her appearance harshly.
Three years ago, in 2019, Simpson lost around 100 pounds after having her third child, Birdie. The Irresistible singer revealed that a change in her diet helped her slim down. She often works out with her trainer, Harley Pasternak, who gave her the Harley's Body Reset Diet Plan. The diet includes three meals a day as well as smoothies and snacks. In a recent interview with Page 6, she explained:
"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually."
The businesswoman has also been vocal about her former alcohol addiction. Last November, after four years of sobriety, she posted a picture from her addiction days. She wrote:
"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognisable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."
Jessica Simpson is an American singer, actress, and businesswoman. Her debut album Sweet Kisses (1999), sold two million copies. She made her film debut as Daisy Dukes in The Dukes of Hazzard (2005).
In 2005, she also launched her own fashion clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.
In 2014, she married former NFL star Eric Johnson, with whom she has three children: Maxwell (10), Ace (9), and Birdie (3).