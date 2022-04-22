Jessica Simpson's Flonase advertisement goes viral, sparks concern online

On Tuesday, singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson took to her Instagram Stories to share a Flonase nasal spray advertisement. In the ad, Simpson had to glance at a potential script off-camera multiple times while speaking her words.

In the comments section of the video, many fans labeled Simpson as ''awkward'' and ''nervous.'' Meanwhile, other reactions to the video did not mince their words and called the advertisement "brutal to watch."

Simpson also received a lot of criticism over her constant glances at the script for a 20-30 second advert. Meanwhile, her demeanor in the video also raised some concerns among fans.

What did Jessica Simpson say in the ad?

In what has been described as ''awkward,'' the 41-year-old singer spoke about how climate change is real and added that wildfires have made some individuals concerned.

She later forayed into the leading hook of her impromptu advertisement and referred to "some of the other effects of rising temperatures affecting us right now." Furthermore, Simpson insinuated that Flonase would help amid the "increased pollen count and the longer, harsher allergy seasons."

Jessica Simpson also referred to the allergies as "invisible monsters" before claiming that she had been using Flonase for years. Meanwhile, in her Instagram picture, she added:

"Flonase once daily helps me treat allergy symptoms for 24 hours, so I can keep spending time in the (sun emoji) with the ones I love. #FlonasePartner.”

Concerns spawned about Jessica Simpson after her ''awkward'' Instagram ad

A follower pointed out that Simpson had been slurring her words. This caused further concern regarding the singer's health. In March 2022, similar concerns were raised about Simpson over an Instagram post, where she appeared extremely thin. At the time, several concerns over the singer being ill went viral after the post.

Amanda Hasaka @ahasaka @whoweekly I wonder how the lines that she’s clearly reading were presented to her on the other end. Assistant with an iPad? @whoweekly I wonder how the lines that she’s clearly reading were presented to her on the other end. Assistant with an iPad?

Gabby Pentin @kayotic_energy Idk why but Jessica Simpson being partnered with Flonase is absolutely hilarious to me Idk why but Jessica Simpson being partnered with Flonase is absolutely hilarious to me

However, her thin appearance can be explained by her own gradual weight loss. She stated in an Instagram post:

"6 months. 100 pounds down [Yes, I tipped the scales at 240]. My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

Meanwhile, some of her prior appearances post her sobriety were somewhat ''awkward.'' The singer had previously indulged in drug abuse and alcohol abuse. In her 2020 memoir, Jessica Simpson disclosed that she had been sober since November 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish