What happened to Jessica Simpson? Singer sparks concern among fans over 'too thin' appearance

Singer-turned-businesswoman Jessica Simpson has sparked concern among her fans with a selfie she posted on her Instagram account last Monday.

In the photo, Simpson posed in front of a mirror as she wore a distressed black sweatshirt with a tattered white T-shirt underneath. She finished her look with black jogger pants and knee-high platform heels.

Simpson, who opted to accessorize with a hat, large sunglasses, and hoop earrings, looked "too thin" and drawn. She asked her followers:

"Tried something new with my fav bandana and my son’s Boston hat… trend worthy? Maybe"

Jessica Simpson has been on a weight-loss journey for years now

Simpson shares three children - daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, and son Ace, 8 - with former NFL player Eric Johnson, whom she married on July 5, 2014. While the singer has been on a weight-loss journey for the past few years, there have been no records of serious health conditions.

In 2019, the singer admitted that she had lost 100lbs. (45kgs) nearly six months after welcoming her third child, Birdie. In an Instagram post, she noted:

"6 months. 100 pounds down [Yes, I tipped the scales at 240]. My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

She reportedly followed a diet plan and walked 14,000 steps each day as she continued to be trained by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. In a 2019 interview with People, Pasternak provided an insight into Simpson's radical weight-loss, saying:

"My work with her is more about the habits she’s created and kept up. Every night before she goes to bed she sends an email showing that she hit all five tasks, so she’ll go to bed feeling successful."

He continued:

"She’s hit her step goal, she’s eaten well, she’s balanced her responsibilities — so she can go to bed with a sense of fulfilment, and that’s everything. And as a by-product of doing these habits, she lost 100lbs (45kg),"

Last November, Simpson shocked fans with another nearly unrecognizable throwback photo of herself from the days when her alcohol addiction was at its peak. The Instagram post marked four years of her sobriety.

Jessica Simpson is yet to respond to people's concerned comments.

