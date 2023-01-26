George Santos Pinocchio bobblehead: Pre-order, where to buy, price, and all you need to know

U.S. Representative for New York, George Santos, has become the inspiration behind a Pinocchio bobblehead, where $5 from every sale will be donated to a noble cause.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said that they have been "receiving a growing number of requests for a bobblehead of George Santos."

Pix11 further reported the statement:

“Some people have even said he’s an early candidate for ‘Bobblehead of the Year,’ so we decided to offer people the opportunity to secure their very own George Santos bobbleheads. No one knows how and when the drama surrounding George Santos will end, but we know the bobblehead will be the perfect collectible to commemorate this unbelievable story for years to come.”

The news comes after a veteran accused Santos of defrauding him out of $3,000 intended for his ill service dog. Now, a charity is using the claim as a springboard to generate money for dogs in need by selling bobblehead dolls of Santos.

After learning that Santos allegedly used GoFundMe to scam a dog owner, the museum authorities decided it would display the bobblehead with a sign stating that $5 from every sale will go to canine-related GoFundMe campaigns to make amends.

George Santos Pinocchio bobblehead is available in 2 versions

Herb Scribner @HerbScribner INBOX — National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first George Santos bobbleheads after “receiving a growing number of requests” for it.



—$5 from every George Santos Bobblehead sold will be given dog-related GoFundMe Campaigns. INBOX — National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first George Santos bobbleheads after “receiving a growing number of requests” for it.—$5 from every George Santos Bobblehead sold will be given dog-related GoFundMe Campaigns. https://t.co/DKP1tK98Va

As per Pix11, the George Santos bobblehead will be available in two versions - a standard one and one like Pinocchio with an extended nose. It will be available at the museum itself.

The talking bobbleheads will play clips of the politician spreading lies about his family background and academic qualifications.

Each bobblehead is priced at $30, of which $5 will be donated to dog-related GoFundMe campaigns, as mentioned above. As of January 25, the items are only available for pre-sale.

George Santos scammed Navy veteran Richard Osthoff

On January 17, news outlet Patch published a story about Navy veteran Richard Osthoff where he stated he was in touch with Santos back in 2016.

Santos went by the name Anthony Devolder at the time and ran a supposed charity called Friends of Pets United. Osthoff told the publication that his dog Sapphire had stomach cancer so he asked Santos to help.

Santos created a GoFundMe campaign for Sapphire to raise funds for its treatment, however, as soon as the funds reached $3,000, he vanished.

The dog had to be euthanized after its tumor grew and Osthoff had to pay for her treatment and cremation with the money he had asked from strangers. He told Patch:

"It was one of the most degrading things I ever had to do."

As per People Magazine, in a 2016 Facebook post, Osthoff thanked people who helped him raise money for his dog while stating that he was "scammed by Anthony Devolder and Friends of Pets."

Santos defended himself from the veteran's claims, stating his "work in animal advocacy was the labor of love and hard work."

Poll : 0 votes