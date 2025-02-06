Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's age gap explored as couple welcomes their first baby

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, are now parents. The supermodel is already a mom to two teenage kids with ex-husband Tom Brady. On February 5, 2025, People reported that she recently welcomed her third baby.

The outlet cited TMZ as the news source, but no further details about Bündchen and Valente's newborn were shared, including the name of the baby, gender, and the exact birthdate. The news came months after People shared exclusive information confirming that the Brazilian model and her boyfriend were expecting in October last year, citing a source close to her.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have a seven-year age gap, with the model being 44 and her boyfriend and third baby's father being 37, per People and LA Times. That said, some outlets, like Page Six, report that he is 35 years old, making their age gap nine years. His birth year was never confirmed, but he reportedly celebrates his birthday on November 7.

While Bündchen never confirmed her pregnancy publically, she was photographed with a baby bump in November 2024 while in Costa Rica with Valente, per Daily Mail. In December last year, she also showed off her baby bump during another holiday at the beach with her boyfriend, per People.

Bündchen, now a mother of three, also featured her pregnant belly in a January 29, 2025, Instagram video honoring the first anniversary of her mother's death.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have been together since 2023

Gisele Bündchen has kept her relationship with Joaquim Valente mostly out of the public eye, but they reportedly started dating in June 2023, according to multiple outlets, including Vogue. However, they became acquainted after Bündchen started getting jiu-jitsu classes from Valente sometime in December 2021.

She mentioned taking classes in "December last year" during her 2022 feature with DUST magazine. In October 2022, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady confirmed that they had decided to separate after 13 years of marriage. The NFL star wrote in an Instagram story at the time, per Us Weekly,

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

In November 2022, the model was spotted on a vacation in Costa Rica with Joaquim Valente, according to Us Weekly. Rumors of their new romance started, but according to Vogue, it wasn't until June of 2023 that they officially started dating.

In a February 2024 article by Us Weekly, the outlet cited an insider exclusive sharing a few details about Gisele Bündchen's new romance. The martial arts instructor was reportedly there for her when she was going through the divorce, but they were just friends first before their relationship turned romantic in the summer of 2023. The same source said,

"Gisele also loves being with someone who is from Brazil, they both have a shared history that she hasn't had with anyone she's dated."

The pair have yet to confirm their relationship status or announce their baby's birth.

