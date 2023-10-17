“Give him his privacy”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans request fellow ARMYs to let him be in public & not encroach upon his space

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have called out fellow ARMYs to respect his private space and not to approach him for autographs or photos in public. The Bangtan maknae was spotted at Seoul's Incheon airport on Saturday, October 14, 2023, flying to Budapest, Hungary, for his solo schedule. A few days after that, on October 17, 2023, local fans in Hungary met BTS' Jungkook outside his hotel.

While the singer waved to the fans and gave them a prince-like bow, fans from across the world said that the local fans should have respected his privacy. They said that while the singer was polite towards fans, they should have given him his personal space and not gone to his hotel. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask other ARMYs to stop stalking Jungkook and "give him his privacy," which was something he had previously asked them to do.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to fellow ARMYs invading his personal space

BTS’ Jungkook is known to be one of the kindest and friendliest K-pop idols. The Euphoria singer is known to indulge fans with autographs and selfie requests even during his personal time and never refuses ARMYs and their requests.

While fans appreciate his sweet and selfless gesture, they have called out their fellow ARMYs for encroaching upon his personal space during his private time. They have also called them out for making him do fanservice for them (selfies and autographs).

BTS’ Jungkook is currently in Budapest, Hungary for his personal schedule and it was natural for local ARMYs to land outside his hotel to catch a glimpse of him. While fans understand the curiosity of wanting to meet him in person, they requested local ARMYs not to disturb the singer during his private schedule.

Additionally, ARMYs have requested local fans to refrain from sharing information like BTS’ Jungkook's hotel or current schedule, as it may tip off sasaengs (stalkers).

ARMYs have requested their fellow fans to maintain a respectable distance from BTS’ Jungkook in public places like airports. They also urged fellow fans to avoid trying to meet the GOLDEN singer in personal or private spaces like his hotel or if he's spending time by himself.

Local Hungarian fans have confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook has been carrying a handheld camera with him everywhere. ARMYs are guessing that the SEVEN singer is filming for his solo docu-film.

After releasing multiple docu-films as a group, Bangtan members are now releasing their solo docu-films. These showcase their journey as soloists and the process of creating their debut solo albums. So far, J-hope and SUGA have released their solo docu-films and Jimin will be releasing his docu-film on October 23, 2023.

BTS’ Jungkook is confirmed to perform at the 2023 MTV EMAs

BTS’ Jungkook is in the middle of the promotions for his debut solo album GOLDEN which is slated to continue through October. One of the first promotional activities post the release of the album will be MTV EMAs.

It was confirmed on October 17, 2023, that Jungkook will perform at the 2023 MTV EMAs also known as MTV European Music Awards. The other lineup of nominations include -

Anne-Marie

Coi Leray

David Guetta

Manuel Turizo

Ozuna

Rema

Renee Rapp

Sabrina Carpenter

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Notably, the 3D singer is nominated in three categories - "Best K-pop", "Biggest Fans" for the group's beloved fanbase ARMYs, and "Best Song" for his Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN. The singer features American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

The awards will take place on November 5, two days post the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN, which has 11 songs including - SEVEN (clean and explicit versions) and 3D.

The title track is titled Standing Next To You. The other b-side tracks that fans can look forward to are Yes or No (produced by Ed Sheeran), Please Don't Change (feat DJ Snake), Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad to Dance, Hate You (produced by Shawn Mendes) and Closer to You (feat Major Lazer).

More information GOLDEN's promotional activities will be revealed later.