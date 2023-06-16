"Glad I left religion": Southern Baptists oust churches with female pastors; leaves netizens outraged

Two churches that instated female pastors were ousted from the fold of Southern Baptists. On Tuesday, June 13, the Southern Baptist Convention voted with an overwhelming majority to expel California megachurch, Saddleback and Kentucky's Fern Creek Baptist Church from the congregation. The convention took place in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans.

The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptists had expelled five churches due to the presence of women pastors earlier this year in February. But only Saddleback and Fern Creek had decided to challenge this appeal. In the comments section of a tweet by @NoLieWithBTC regarding the news, enraged netizens scathingly criticized the Southern Baptist Congregation's decision.

Despite passionate pleas from leaders of both Saddleback and Fern Creek, voting results revealed that Saddleback lost the appeal with a margin of 9,437:1,212 votes and Fern Creek at 9,700:806 votes. Around 13,000 people are said to have attended the Southern Baptist Convention. February's initial decision of both churches being "not in friendly cooperation" was upheld.

Although the Southern Baptists' 2000 Baptist Faith and Message was already clear on their strict stance regarding women pastors, the convention voted with a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution to further solidify their stance.

The 200 Baptist Faith and Message states that:

"The office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

The new constitutional amendment states that the Southern Baptist Convention:

"Affirms, appoints, or employs only men as any kind of pastor or elder."

The amendment will have to be voted on again in next year's Southern Baptist Meeting to come into full effect.

Netizens point out dwindling church numbers; Call out Southern Baptists for abuse and pedophilia

Southern Baptists' decision to expel two churches due to the presence of women pastors was seen as heartbreaking by the internet community. Netizens, including Members of the congregation, criticized SBC for such a "misogynist" and "complementarian" decision that would allegedly push the congregation back into the "middle ages."

George Felton @feltongeorge NYT:

"Southern Baptists Move to Purge Churches With Female Pastors. Some conservatives in the evangelical denomination fear a liberal drift and are set to vote on a strict ban against women in church leadership."



Next stop: the Middle Ages.

Matt Swifty Perry @MattSwiftyPerry I grew up Southern Baptist,received a theological degree from a Southern Baptist School, have A LOT of friends who are Southern Baptist.I will not stand with the decisions that were made.I stand with the 2,000+ Southern Baptist Churches that allow woman to lead as pastors. #SBC23

Danny Slavich @DannySlavich As I expected, the SBC is complementarian by an avalanche. No one here is celebrating, because, as Bart Barber rightly said, "We don't throw divorce parties." #SBC23

Sean M. Dennis ✌️🇺🇦 @SeanMDennis



Mama tried. And now, after a very good lunch, we are headed home.



#SBC23 To our daughters and our son, who we want to grow up to reject misogyny,Mama tried. And now, after a very good lunch, we are headed home.

Carissa Beard @CarissaDBeard Two of my three daughters sat in the hall listening to the debate from the floor about women pastors. Their takeaway: "mom, there's some angry men who don't like women." #sbc23

Nic Burleson @nicburleson I've seen a lot about the #SBC23 decision on women. For me, I've had the attitude of "not my circus, not my monkeys." Then I received this text. So many female pastors I love & honor are heartbroken. So I'm choosing to follow my biblical duty: Mourning with those who mourn.

M. Eric Sherwood🍞🍷🧡 @PastorLibrarian Affirming the constitutional amendment is one of the worst decisions the SBC has made in a long time. Women matter. #SBC23

Wade Burleson @Wade_Burleson The SBC debate about the "office" of "pastor" is bizarre. There is no "office of pastor" in the Bible, like the "office of the President." The shepherd is to serve. The Greek word wrongly translated as "office" is "praxis," a word that speaks of service, not authority. #SBC23

M. Eric Sherwood🍞🍷🧡 @PastorLibrarian



#SBC23 It's really hard to worship after we've just told a couple of churches they aren't welcome to do it with us.

Under @NoLieWithBTC's tweet, which amassed over 282,000 views, netizens lambasted the Southern Baptists for taking bible verses out of context in support of their own agenda. People also brought up the Southern Baptists' alleged roots in the support owners and cover-up of many child abuse and pedophilia scandals.

Netizens pointed out that there was a reason why people were leaving the SBC in droves and stated that the churches were better off without being part of the Southern Baptists.

Mendy Boyd @mendyboyd @NoLieWithBTC Let them expel all the churches and then the SBC can fade into oblivion. Their membership will never recover anyway, not with so many disgracing themselves. What decent person would want to be a part of that?

Texas 🩴 Mist @SuperWoman045 @NoLieWithBTC As a woman raised as a Southern Baptist I'm not shocked. I'd also like to ad as a full grown adult I now clearly see why church attendance is at a all time low. I could no longer sit in the pulpit and listen to the hypocrisy

Lindsey (D) @oufenix @NoLieWithBTC And they wonder why people are leaving the church in droves. 🙄

🏳️‍🌈 Hat Box Steve, Still Saying GAY 🏳️‍🌈 @hatboxsteve @NoLieWithBTC I remember when I was a teen I would sometimes attend a local Baptist church, and there was a big scandal when they preached that women shouldn't be leaders. It didn't sit well with me then, should have been a sign to get out of there even faster than I did

De Music ☮️ @DakotaPiano @NoLieWithBTC Apparently they did these two churches a favor. Why would members of these two want to be part of an organization that's so backwards?

AFloridaWoman @scrappyone76 @NoLieWithBTC Good for the churches. The Southern Baptist entity is rife with corruption and scandal. Just like the Catholic Church. PLUS their embrace of the orange Jesus has millions questioning their teachings which do not match their actions. They are anything BUT Christ-like.

Karen no D Ms @hamrick_karen @NoLieWithBTC The Southern Baptist Church also covered up child abuse for years and years and years the men are afraid those women would take a child seriously if they came to them

Jamie G. 🐧🐈🦮🌊📚🌻 @seachickenycats @NoLieWithBTC Women not welcome, but they've got plenty of room for pedophiles. And religious leaders wonder why religion is becoming less popular.

Crystal @cbg_photos @NoLieWithBTC The Southern Baptists were formed because northern Baptists refused to appoint slaveholders as missionaries. Nothing with slavery at it's root can prosper.

Liberty & Justice for All @NotSoProudYank



Women were preachers and teachers in the early church. Then men did a power grab. @NoLieWithBTC As a Christian who knows the Bible, I can say they aren't following what the Bible teaches. They have taken out of context certain verses and ignored others regarding women. Shame on them!Women were preachers and teachers in the early church. Then men did a power grab.

V.R. ☮-The Voice Of Rican- @portarican_RT @NoLieWithBTC The separation of church and state happened for a reason. Now they are fighting each other. They only reveal they do not believe in the God they claim to fear and respect.

pumpkinleaves ☮️ @pumpkinleaves2 @NoLieWithBTC People need to learn that these churches are not about serving "Jesus" or "God," but about maintaining the white patriarchy.

“There are people who want to take the SBC back to the 1950s": Rick Warren, founding pastor of Saddleback Church

Rev. Linda Barnes Popham, who has been serving as a pastor at Fern Creek Baptist Church, Louisville, for around three decades, argued that despite disagreements, her church should be allowed to be in partnership with Southern Baptists.

"We don’t all interpret every Scripture the same way. We believe the Bible allows women to serve in ways in which all of you do not agree. But we should still be able to partner together,” she said.

Retired founding pastor of Saddleback Church, Rick Warren, gave an impassionate plea, challenging the Southern Baptists' decision.

"No one is asking any Southern Baptist to change their theology. I'm not asking you to agree with my church. I am asking you to act like a Southern Baptist, who have historically agreed to disagree on dozens of doctrines in order to share a common mission," he said.

“We should remove churches for all kinds of s*xual sin, racial sin, financial sin, leadership sin – sins that harm the testimony of our convention but the 1,928 churches with women on pastoral staff have not sinned," he added.

Denny Burk @DennyBurk



#SBC23 Here's the debate between Rick Warren and Albert Mohler about Saddleback's removal from the SBC. Ballots are being taken now. Results later.

Warren said that he knew it would be a losing effort. Following the publishing of the results, Rick Warren stated that certain people wanted to take the church back to the days of the Reformation.

“There are people who want to take the SBC back to the 1950s, when white men ruled supreme and when the woman’s place was in the home," he said.

"There are others who want to take it back 500 years to the time of the Reformation,” he added.

The president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Albert Mohler, argued in favor of the Southern Baptists. Mohler said that the decision to oust the churches was purely biblical.

"The issue of women serving in the pastorate is an issue of fundamental Biblical authority that does violate both the doctrine and the order of the Southern Baptist Convention," he said.

He also explained that the decision does not infringe on the autonomy of any local church.

“We do not seek to invade the autonomy of any local church. At the same time, this convention has the sole responsibility to establish its own membership,” he stated.

Mohler's responses were interrupted by immense applause from the crowd.

