Who is Rick Warren? Southern Baptist pastor issues apology to Christian women

Rick Warren, the founder and senior pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, has been in the news lately. He recently issued an apology to Christian women, saying that he held them back from using their leadership skills. He further added that he feels ashamed for being biased.
Rick Warren shared the public apology on Twitter, where he wrote:
"My biggest regret in 53 years of ministry is that I didn’t do my own personal exegesis sooner on the 4 passages used to restrict women. Shame on me. "
In the apology, Rick further added that for 50 years, he treated women differently and did them wrong by not allowing them to use their gift from god. He also talked about his behavior and said that it was maybe because he didn't want to know anything that might challenge his existing worldview.
Notably, Rick Warren's apology has come ahead of the SBC Executive Committee's decision to expel Saddleback Church from the denomination because the church has now allowed women to preach.
Rick Warren is a retired pastor and an author
Rick Warren was born on January 28, 1954, and is the founder of Saddleback Church. He is also the author of The Purpose-Driven Life.
Rick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California Baptist College, a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California.
In 1980, Rick and his family moved to Saddleback Valley and at that time, they established the church over there.
Warren was in the news in 2021 because he ordained three women pastors and that move was not taken well by conservatives. Moreover, in 2021, he made the decision to retire as pastor, owing to his deteriorating health conditions.
Warren played a major role in ordaining women as pastors. He also shared videos and arguments in which he took a dig at SBC and stuck to his point that women pastors should be allowed to preach.
"I believe millions of Southern Baptist women’s talents and spiritual gifts are being wasted," Warren said on a podcast with Russell Moore.
Rick Warren's online apology divides social media
The retired pastor's online apology received mixed reactions from people. Some praised him for apologizing to women, whereas, some ridiculed him and said that the day was not far when he would allow gay pastors too.
In his apology, Rick also mentioned about the fundamentalists who are agitating over the case of women pastors. The retired pastor said that he does not expect to win "New Orleans and I certainly don’t expect to change the mind of any angry fundamentalist."
He further added that those fundamentalists are answerable to God, not to him.