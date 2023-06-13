Who is Rick Warren? Southern Baptist pastor issues apology to Christian women

Rick Warren, the founder and senior pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, has been in the news lately. He recently issued an apology to Christian women, saying that he held them back from using their leadership skills. He further added that he feels ashamed for being biased.

Rick Warren shared the public apology on Twitter, where he wrote:

"My biggest regret in 53 years of ministry is that I didn’t do my own personal exegesis sooner on the 4 passages used to restrict women. Shame on me. "

My biggest regret in 53 years of ministry is that I didn't do my own personal exegesis sooner on the 4 passages used to restrict women. Shame on me. I wasted those 4 yrs of Greek in college & seminary. When I finally did my proper "due diligence", laying aside 50 years of…

In the apology, Rick further added that for 50 years, he treated women differently and did them wrong by not allowing them to use their gift from god. He also talked about his behavior and said that it was maybe because he didn't want to know anything that might challenge his existing worldview.

Notably, Rick Warren's apology has come ahead of the SBC Executive Committee's decision to expel Saddleback Church from the denomination because the church has now allowed women to preach.

Rick Warren is a retired pastor and an author

Rick Warren was born on January 28, 1954, and is the founder of Saddleback Church. He is also the author of The Purpose-Driven Life.

Rick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California Baptist College, a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California.

In 1980, Rick and his family moved to Saddleback Valley and at that time, they established the church over there.

Warren was in the news in 2021 because he ordained three women pastors and that move was not taken well by conservatives. Moreover, in 2021, he made the decision to retire as pastor, owing to his deteriorating health conditions.

Warren played a major role in ordaining women as pastors. He also shared videos and arguments in which he took a dig at SBC and stuck to his point that women pastors should be allowed to preach.

"I believe millions of Southern Baptist women’s talents and spiritual gifts are being wasted," Warren said on a podcast with Russell Moore.

Rick Warren's online apology divides social media

The retired pastor's online apology received mixed reactions from people. Some praised him for apologizing to women, whereas, some ridiculed him and said that the day was not far when he would allow gay pastors too.

JoeQPublic🇺🇲 @jkchaffee @RickWarren It takes courage for someone in your position to do this. It was easy for us in the mission fields. We saw God place women over churches from the jungles of the Amazon, to the slums of India to the cities in China. White males who approach pastoring as a day job in the US... @RickWarren It takes courage for someone in your position to do this. It was easy for us in the mission fields. We saw God place women over churches from the jungles of the Amazon, to the slums of India to the cities in China. White males who approach pastoring as a day job in the US...

Ed McGlasson @EdMcGlasson @RickWarren That's what Godly men do! Without God's women, where would the church be? It is never too late on this side of heaven to make things right. God's mercy shows us our sins, so we can repent, be forgiven, and make restitution where He calls us to. @RickWarren That's what Godly men do! Without God's women, where would the church be? It is never too late on this side of heaven to make things right. God's mercy shows us our sins, so we can repent, be forgiven, and make restitution where He calls us to.

Daniel Morgan @TH3DAN @RickWarren Many of us have done a lot of study on the matter and feel quite differently. I didn't wait fifty years and have a conviction that women cannot hold the office of pastor. This is an SBC distinctive and should continue to be. You may choose a different denom if needed w/o the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @RickWarren Many of us have done a lot of study on the matter and feel quite differently. I didn't wait fifty years and have a conviction that women cannot hold the office of pastor. This is an SBC distinctive and should continue to be. You may choose a different denom if needed w/o the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

♱ Vicar of Christ ♱ Fire-Breathing♱Dragon-Master ♱ @Vicar0fChrist Rick Warren @RickWarren In Scripture, a pastor was NOT a guy who stood behind a pulpit,in a church building, holding a Bible,preaching to a crowd.

There were no church bldgs until the 4th century

No pulpits until the 9th century

No printed Bibles til the 15th

A pastor was a small group (house) leader! In Scripture, a pastor was NOT a guy who stood behind a pulpit,in a church building, holding a Bible,preaching to a crowd. There were no church bldgs until the 4th centuryNo pulpits until the 9th centuryNo printed Bibles til the 15thA pastor was a small group (house) leader! Warren finally admits he is a fake pastor, behind a fake pulpit, in a fake building, holding a Bible he twist to say anything he wants. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Warren finally admits he is a fake pastor, behind a fake pulpit, in a fake building, holding a Bible he twist to say anything he wants. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 @JennaEllisEsq @RickWarren As a Christian woman, you should apologize for this false doctrine and resign from the SBC before leading others into error. @RickWarren As a Christian woman, you should apologize for this false doctrine and resign from the SBC before leading others into error.

In his apology, Rick also mentioned about the fundamentalists who are agitating over the case of women pastors. The retired pastor said that he does not expect to win "New Orleans and I certainly don’t expect to change the mind of any angry fundamentalist."

He further added that those fundamentalists are answerable to God, not to him.

